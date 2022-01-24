Hennessey boosts the 2022 Ford Raptor pick-up to super-truck levels of power and performance

New Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 delivers 672 lb-ft of torque

Ferocious ‘Hennessey VelociRaptor 600’ leaves stock Raptor for dust in head-to-head race

2022 VelociRaptor production is limited to just 250 units

Image gallery: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 – DOWNLOAD

Video: Drag race – 2022 VelociRaptor 600 vs Stock 2022 Ford Raptor – WATCH

Sealy, Texas (January 19, 2021) – Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has started production of its new VelociRaptor 600. The Ford F-150 Raptor-based truck boasts a mountainous 672 lb-ft of torque and 558 bhp.

In a head-to-head drag race at Hennessey’s test track, the pulling power of the VelociRaptor saw it achieve a convincing win over the stock Raptor. The modified truck was quicker from the off and pulled away under hard acceleration to finish more than six truck lengths ahead of the stock model.

The additional power of the VelociRaptor 600 makes the Hennessey rapid off the line, but it’s the additional 162 lb-ft torque that really makes the difference when under way. Hennessey’s engineers boosted the stock Raptor’s 510 lb-ft torque by a third to achieve 672 lb-ft of pulling power. The combined power and torque propel the 4×4 pick-up to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, with a quarter mile hit in just 12.9 seconds.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022. The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels.”

The Hennessey team of engineers install enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with blow off valve, and an upgraded engine-management system to the stock Raptor to boost performance of its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine.

Many customers opt to make their VelociRaptor even more imposing and robust VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels. The Off-Road upgrade also includes up to 37-inch off-road tires and a suspension levelling kit. Customers can also opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to increase stopping power. All work is covered by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey is the world’s largest producer of modified Ford F-150 Raptors. Over the past 10 years, the company has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers all over the world. With most owners opting for the performance upgrade plus the enhanced off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) the total price paid is typically in the region of $115,000 (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor). To ensure exclusivity, production of the 2022 VelociRaptor is limited to just 250 units.

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 will make its public debut at the high-end Barrett Jackson collectable car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 22. Customer deliveries begin immediately after the public debut. New orders can be placed through authorized Ford retailers, or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600

VelociRaptor 600 OFF ROAD STAGE 1 UPGRADES Velociraptor Front Bumper POWER Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper 558 bhp @ 5,100 rpm Velociraptor Rear Bumper 672 lb-ft torque @ 3,500 rpm 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels 35-Inch Off-Road Tires PERFORMANCE Front Suspension Leveling Kit 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds 3-Inches Overall Lift 1/4 mile: 12.9 seconds @ 110 mph Professional Installation Installed $17,950 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR High-Flow Air Induction System Air-to-Air Front Mounted Intercooler Upgrade Intercooler Piping Upgrade Engine Management Computer Software Upgrade All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Calibration & Testing Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles) Hennessey & VelociRaptor 600 Exterior Graphics Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $19,950

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.