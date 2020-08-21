Some of the best parties of our childhood were those where we played video games. Those days may seem to be over, but who says you can’t bring the old memories back?

You can throw an awesome party that’ll blow your gamer friends’ minds. It’s pretty much like planning any other party, except you need to get the right tech. Here’s what you need to do.

1. Determine the Focus of the Party

Why is this important? Let’s say a Fortnite party will require lots of screens, as you can’t split the screen for multiple players. You wouldn’t want all the guests to watch a single person play, would you?

Are your friends more excited about retro games? Then you’ll need tech that’s compatible with older gaming consoles.

So, decide on the focus, or perhaps even a theme of the party before making any plans.

2. Get a Bunch of Awesome Games

You certainly don’t want to have only one game at the party. Provide more options, so that everyone can play what they like, and the party never gets boring.

For every game you get, you can buy a digital gift card for add-ons, bundles, customizations, and what-not.

3. Rent or Borrow the Right Tech

Given that your friends are gamers, you’ll likely be able to borrow all their tech for the party. In case there’s not enough tech, make sure you rent it on time.

Here’s what you need.

a. Gaming Consoles

Without a gaming console, your party will be a bust. So, find an Xbox set, PlayStation, Nintendo, or any other console that’s compatible with your friends’ favorite games.

b. Controllers

Controllers are a no-brainer, but it’s easy to forget about them if you’re not a gamer yourself. Make sure there are enough controllers for everyone.

Also, if you get wireless controllers, don’t forget to have spare batteries. You don’t want to frustrate your friends if the batteries run out in the middle of a game.

c. Big Screens

Obviously, you can’t have a gamer party without at least one big TV.

Are you thinking about throwing that big Fortnite party? Be sure there are enough screens for everyone.

d. Wi-Fi Router

It’s crucial to have a high-quality Wi-Fi router if you’re going to connect many consoles to the internet. Make sure the Wi-Fi signal is strong enough to handle all the connections.

There are many ways to boost your Wi-Fi signal, but perhaps getting a stronger router is a better idea.

4. Put Up Some Themed Decorations

You may not need to decorate the place if your party’s going to be for just a few best buds. But if you’re planning to host a lot of people, make an effort to put up some decorations.

We’re not talking about balloons and flickering lights. You can buy themed cups, paper plates, and napkins, and perhaps put up cardboard cutouts of various game characters, anything that matches the focus or theme of the party.

5. Don’t Forget the Refreshments!

All that gaming will require lots of drinks and snacks. Chips are probably the first to pop to mind, but they can leave much grease on the controllers. Finger food, especially on toothpicks, might be a much better alternative.

Pizza is always a good idea, too, especially if there are many mouths to feed. Snacks simply may not be enough. Just remember to provide tons of paper towels to keep sticky fingers away from the controllers.

Ready to Throw an Epic Party for Gamers?

These tips are sure to help you throw a fantastic gamer party. However, your duties as a host go beyond providing all the tech and refreshments. You need to make sure you don't run out of food and drinks, and that everyone's having a good time.

Don’t forget to have some fun yourself! Get into the action, and try to beat your friend’s best scores!