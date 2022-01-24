As an increasing number of countries are liberalising their stance on cannabis consumption, products containing hemp extracts are finally enjoying their time in the sun. However, such a rapid market expansion is bound to bring some unintended consequences, and as the CBD industry continues to proliferate, so do the number of unchecked products that fall through the cracks.

If you’re interested in buying a reputable, reliable CBD product, it’s important to make sure that it’s been third-party tested. This will allow you to make sure you’re getting your hands on a quality product that has been ethically sourced and produced. In this article, we’re going to explore why these tests are necessary, outline what exactly these third-party labs search for and address their many benefits to help you gain greater insight into the practice.

What Is Third Party Testing?

Third-party testing is a process where independent laboratories check the quality of products to ensure they meet a certain standard. The third-party laboratories aren’t supposed to be affiliated with the CBD manufacturer in any way, so the analysis of the items can remain neutral and unbiased. This lack of bias is key in maintaining a fair and equitable practice so that objective results can be guaranteed. In fact, third-party testing labs usually have no links to the CBD industry at all, so full impartiality can be achieved and they can stand as trusted and verifiable sources of information.

Companies that manufacture cannabis-derived products such as CBD oil have the option to send their finished products to a third-party lab where they undergo independent, vigorous testing. The testing examines many details about the makeup of the products and if the company advertises that they sell broad-spectrum or full-spectrum extracts (which are products that contain CBD alongside a host of other cannabinoids and terpenes), the lab will check for their presence too.

Ensuring that your product is third-party tested is a great way to prove its quality, which is crucial when businesses are competing in an industry rife with so much false advertising. While it is still not a legal requirement, it helps to create stronger brand integrity and serves to shine a spotlight on companies who do not carry out testing and whose products are less reliable and perhaps even dangerous.

What Do Independent Labs Test For?

As we’ve briefly addressed, third-party labs test for a variety of different compounds, both for those that are essential and enhance the user’s experience and those that could cause the consumer potential harm. While some third-party labs only search for specific variables, like the amount of CBD content, it’s recommended that manufacturers use full panel lab tests to verify the chemical makeup of their products. With this in mind, here are the main compounds that third-party labs test for.

CBD;

THC;

Other cannabinoids;

Terpenes;

Heavy metals;

Pesticides;

Herbicides;

Biological contaminants.

Why Should All CBD Products Be Third-Party Tested?

This vigorous testing, however, doesn’t come at a cheap price due to the price of labour and the intricate machinery required, so sending your product off to a third party lab is definitely an investment. This process is also not compulsory, and it is completely legal to sell products that have not been verified by a third-party lab. This begs the question, why do companies go through the time and the effort of getting their products third party certified at all?

Testing Ensures Transparency

With all of the haziness lurking around the cannabis-infused product industry, customers just want a quick and easy way to ensure that the substances they are buying actually do what they “say on the tin”. Whatever the reason they are buying the product, whether to help with pain or to lower anxiety, product testing is a great way to reassure customers that what they are buying will be effective. By providing people with quality products that are true to their labelling, it will give a brand a reputable name and help them set themselves apart from other producers and products on the market.

Testing Guarantees Safety

Most importantly, checking for excess contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides is critical if a manufacturer wants to ensure the safety of their products. With a large proportion of CBD users reportedly using cannabinoid products to help soothe neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and autoimmune disorders such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis, it is very important that products don’t contain any toxic metals. This is because metals disproportionately affect people who are suffering from chronic neurological or autoimmune conditions, so it’s essential that no traces are present within CBD products that are associated with therapeutic and medical values.

Aside from the obvious harm, this would cause the consumer, selling a product that is unfit for human consumption would irreversibly damage the reputation of the company brand, as well as triggering wider ripple effects in discrediting the cannabinoid industry.

Testing Makes Sure the Products Comply with Legal Guidelines

In addition to making sure customers don’t encounter any unexpected psychoactive effects, checking products for THC content is a sensible way for a company to ensure they are staying above board. The percentage of THC that is legally allowed in a product varies from country to country, in America 0.3% THC content is permitted, in Sweden it’s 0.2%, and some countries like Fiji are very strict and don’t allow any THC in cannabinoid-based products at all.

However, the common aim is to make sure no psychoactive products make their way into the marketplace. This simply means that, in order to adhere to legal standards and to not give the consumer any unintended side effects, levels of tetrahydrocannabinol must be monitored in a testing process in a third-party lab.

Final Thoughts

Due to hemp’s nature as a bio-accumulator, CBD products can be dangerous if they don’t go through a third-party testing process. Therefore, if you’re serious about sourcing effective and safe hemp products, it’s essential that you only purchase certified extracts. This way, you’re able to guarantee the quality of the product while also holding manufacturers of hemp products to a high standard.