Hey Duggee is coming to The Broadway, Bradford!

The Broadway, Bradford is continuing to welcome special guests as part of the Centre’s ‘Summer Surprises’ .

Tomorrow (Wednesday 10 August), the loveable pup Hey Duggee will be meeting and greeting fans from 11 – 4.30pm outside of M&S and Superdry. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be a queueing system in place to ensure everyone gets to meet, take selfies and chat to the hugely popular, friendly brown dog.

Shoppers can also visit the giant deck chair installed outside of Superdry. Anyone who snaps a selfie in the deck chair and shares it on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

The Broadway’s ‘Summer Surprises’ kicked off in July and will run through to 1 September. Six weeks of surprise entertainment is planned each Wednesday and Thursday and will be revealed the day prior to it taking place.

For more information, please visit www.broadwaybradford.com