High quality offices which have benefited from a £500,000 refurbishment are ready for new occupiers.

A number of units, ranging from 333 sq ft to 6,000 sq ft, are now available at Eggleston Court in Riverside Park, Middlesbrough.

The refurbishment was carried out on behalf of the new owners Blue Bell Asset Management.

Joint letting agents Dodds Brown and Connect Property North East are marketing the offices.

Dodds Brown’s senior associate Richard Wilson is urging local businesses, which are looking to move or grow, to take a look.

“The work has been carried out to a very high standard and, for people not familiar with the area, Eggleston Court is in an excellent location on Riverside Park, one of Middlesbrough’s premier business parks,” he said.

There are partitioned offices on the ground and first floors, breakout areas, a kitchenette and toilets, suspended ceilings and LED lighting.

Durham Tees Valley Airport is 11 miles away and Middlesbrough station is a five minute drive from Eggleston Court, which also has easy access to the A66 and provides generous on site car parking.

“There is a shortage of high-quality office space in the area and – at £7.50 per sq ft – Eggleston Court provides excellent rental value. There is also an option to buy,” said Mr Wilson of the Middlesbrough-based letting and managing agents.

For more information contact him on 01642 244130 or r.wilson@doddsbrown.co.uk