Hill & Ellis has teamed up with Ecologi to plant a tree for every pannier bag bought online through the Hill & Ellis website.

Hill & Ellis produces a range of high quality, stylish cycle bags. Each bag, designed in the UK, is created to transition perfectly from home to bike to boardroom to bar. They are functional, fashionable and hard wearing, and come with patented pannier clips that fit almost any bike, allowing you to clip the bag on and off quickly and easily.

Ecologi is an environmental not for profit that works with grassroots projects across the world to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. Hill & Ellis is supporting their project in Madagascar where they are re-planting mangrove forests in the north west coast of the island.

Mangrove forests are crucial in the fight to reverse climate change. They are critical in stopping the erosion of coastal villages threatened by rising sea levels, they also protect local marine life and ecology and Mangrove trees are up to 10 times more effective at hoarding carbon than other ecosystems. So, one little sapling can make a big difference.

The forests are all grown by local communities, on protected land and all the saplings are propagated locally from native plants, which, are grown on protected land.

In addition to planting one tree for every bag sold, Hill & Ellis has committed to having a climate positive workforce and are working with Ecologi to support their carbon offsetting projects.

And if you buy a bag and follow them on social media you can watch the forest, that you’ve contributed to, grow.

