DO you have historic postcards of a Middlesbrough landmark or an old postcard photograph of an ancestor or street scene? Historian Dr Tosh Warwick is appealing to the public to share their collections as a part of a new book project exploring life in the town over the decades.

Historic Middlesbrough, to be published by Heritage Unlocked in time for Christmas, will feature hundreds of historic images of the area – including many previously unpublished – from Middlesbrough Libraries, Teesside Archives and private collections. Inspired by postcards from the past, Historic Middlesbrough will explore the events, people and places that have shaped the area over the decades.

As well as postcard images, the book will feature newspaper cuttings, plans, photos and artworks of the area from the early 1800s to the modern day. The new publication will also include oral histories revealing the experiences and stories of life in the area including memories of the Transporter Bridge’s construction, wartime Middlesbrough, working in the steelworks and visiting the fetes and markets of St. Hilda’s.

As part of the book project, the Middlesbrough historian wants the local community to delve into their own photo albums and collections to help uncover unseen images of the Middlesbrough area that can be digitised by the project and featured in the book.

Dr Tosh Warwick said: “There are many well-known Victorian and Edwardian postcard views of Middlesbrough and surrounding areas featured on the postcards of major printing companies. However, we are keen to uncover lesser seen postcards produced by local studios and amateurs that might feature an ancestor, a local event, company, sports group, or scene from everyday life.”

The first book in Heritage Unlocked’sPostcards From The Past Series and the latest collaboration with designer Peter Hinton, Historic Middlesbrough follows on from the Christmas 2020 best-sellerMemories of Middlesbrough in the 1970s and 1980s and Memories of Stockton in the 1970s and 1980s, due out this summer, which both put the local community at the heart of the project.

Middlesbrough Elected Mayor Andy Preston said: “This book is brilliant because it manages to record and express the pride and passion we feel about our phenomenal town. Middlesbrough’s awesome spirit is strong and it’s real but it’s also hard to put into words, so I’m really pleased that Tosh has gathered these records of our history. Photographs and thoughts like these of people and buildings articulate our respect for residents of the past and their personal journeys through life. Thank you Tosh for your boundless enthusiasm for Middlesbrough and for creating this priceless book and project.”

As well as appealing for people to share their collections, Heritage Unlocked have taken to social media to ask followers to help select the cover for the new book.Those pre-ordering the book from Heritage Unlocked can also choose to have their name published in Historic Middlesbrough.

The historian and heritage consultant added: “I believe it is vital that local communities are empowered through our history. By inviting people to help select the book cover, contribute to the book’s contents and include their name in the publication, this project places local people at the heart of telling the story of our area and promises to provide unique insights into Historic Middlesbrough.”

Heritage Unlocked are also exploring ways to collaborate with community, cultural, education and heritage partners to create a legacy from Historic Middlesbrough through potential exhibitions, developing learning resources and supporting outreach activities. As with previous publications, hundreds of pounds worth of copies of the book will be donated to local archives, libraries, museums and community hubs.

Those interested in sharing their postcard images, photos or stories of historic Middlesbrough can emailinfo@heritageunlocked.com or complete the online form atwww.heritageunlocked.com/news by 31stJuly 2021. Historic Middlesbrough is available to pre-order fromwww.heritageunlocked.com/shop.