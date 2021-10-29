South Tyneside-based, HLA Services, has secured new orders and additional sales within existing contracts from food travel specialists, Service Select Partners, (SSP) to the value of £1 million.

The company is supplying its full mechanical services across a range of SSP units in the UK.

SSP, offers high-quality food and beverage outlets predominately at airports and railway stations. Its portfolio consists of well-known brands including Burger King, Leon and Upper Crust.

Headquartered in Boldon, HLA Services employs over 100 people with satellite offices in Teesside, Cumbria and North Yorkshire. The company works across numerous sectors including construction, manufacturing, retail, education and hospitality. It is one of the North East’s leading full mechanical, air conditioning, climate change and temperature control specialists.

Director, Paul Smith, said: “We have supplied and completed the full mechanical services for Burger King in Glasgow Airport, seven units in Leeds Skelton Lake Motorway Services including Leon, Burger King, Upper Crust, Starbucks, Pasty Shop, Mi Casa and Urban Express. Also, a Leon at Leeds Railway Station and a Burger King at Edinburgh airport.

“This is very much an ongoing relationship with SSP. Work commenced prior to the pandemic and we are looking forward to building on our relationship. We have had a solid year of continued growth and are pleased to have entered the final quarter of the year with a healthy order book and a strong pipeline of projects to carry into the new year.

“Our focus is very much on building on our success across the North East, North West and Yorkshire and we show no signs of slowing down.”

Neil Henry, director at HLA Services, added: “We have had a busy year and this looks set to continue as we build on long-term client relationships and excellent results when tendering for new work.

“As we continue to adapt and innovate, we want to expand upon our Local Exhaust Ventilation (LEV) department. This is a niche area and one where we see real opportunities for growth as we assist companies to meet relevant legal regulations.”