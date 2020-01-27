With the holidays just around the corner, many people are making plans to travel. Whether with friends or family; women need to be especially prepared when it comes to travelling, especially for long periods. If you are going for more than a day or two, you should plan for birth control–even if you don’t have plans to have sex.

In many parts of the world, birthrates peak in August and September indicating an increased rate of conception during the holiday season, beginning in November. A 2004 study in the Journal of Marriage and Family even confirmed this effect, and it’s especially common among established couples. “The Holiday Effect” is a real thing.

Katharine O’Connell White, M.D., chief of the division of general obstetrics and gynaecology at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts stated in Glamour that this is mostly due to factors surrounding the holiday season, including alcohol consumption and travel:

“Couples have more sex when it’s chilly outside in general… Factor in the drinking that’s common as the holidays begin, she adds, and you have fewer inhibitions and more sex. Plus, with holiday travel, it’s easy to forget your birth control. (“This happens a lot,” says Dr O’Connell White.)”

If you forget your birth control or run out while travelling, depending on your destination, you might not have access to replacements. For women on the pill, asking for their next pack in advance is an excellent way to ensure you are covered for a long trip. If you explain your travel plans to your pharmacist, they should be willing to comply. If you forget your pills entirely, you may still be able to get a prescription filled at an overseas pharmacy. It’s best to know in advance if oral birth control will be available where you are travelling, which you can check using this map.

Generally, birth control pills are available over the counter in China, India, Mexico, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, South Korea, and Russia. However, in Japan, Australia, or North America, you’ll need a prescription.

Dr Kathleen Borchardt, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Houston Methodist Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates, suggests bringing a photo of your prescription on your phone while travelling.

“If you are travelling outside of the U.S., many countries do not require a prescription for birth control, so save a picture of your prescriptions on your phone so that you can seek aid at a pharmacy,” she said in an interview with Bustle.

Missing only one pill is probably not a big deal, according to experts, but once you miss two you should start using backup methods. If three pills in a row are missed, you are essentially starting from scratch and should condoms for the next two weeks once you start-up again to prevent pregnancy.

Long term methods of birth control like the implant or an IUD are probably more convenient for women who travel a lot since they can last for up to five years. However, these aren’t right for everybody.

The best thing to do before travelling, especially abroad, is to plan and be prepared. Bringing backup methods of birth control is always recommended. For example, even if you have a reliable means of birth control, using condoms is always recommended if you aren’t sure of the STI status of your sexual partner. Bringing a pack of condoms can help make sure you are doubly prepared.

Since accidents do happen, though, making sure that you have access to the morning after pill abroad can give you peace of mind. While you may be used to the convenience of getting the Plan B, Levonelle, EllaOne over the counter in Europe and the United States; in countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Australia the pill is only available with a prescription. This may be hard to get for a foreigner, especially within the short window of effectiveness. In countries like Libya, Honduras, and Costa Rica, the pill is not available legally at all (a full list is available here).

Navigating the health system in a foreign country is never easy, so experts like Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD., OB/GYN, a practising gynaecologist and obstetrician; recommend packing the morning after pill when you travel so you don’t need to worry and can take the pill right away. The morning after pill can be discretely bought at reputable online stores like Click Pharmacy, which offer an easy solution to those who prefer to plan ahead.