North East housebuilder Homes by Carlton is pushing ahead with its expansion strategy, refusing to allow the pandemic to hamper its ambitious investment plans.

The award-winning County Durham developer is maximising the spike in housing demand by bringing three new homes developments on stream in County Durham and Tees Valley.

This is resulting in a growth in employment and the support of a significant regional supply chain, which is set to grow in 2021. This is happening against a national backdrop of rising house prices with the North East and Yorkshire showing some of the largest growth rates in the country.

Spearheading the expansion for Homes by Carlton is the £60m Middleton Waters site in the village of Middleton St George, between Darlington and Yarm. Construction started on site just prior to the first covid-19 lockdown and has continued through the year with the recent virtual opening of a show home.

Simon Walker, MD of Homes by Carlton, said: “We’re delighted to be rolling out our ambitious plans in the North East. The lockdowns and necessary social distancing on site have caused some delays but this has been offset by the strong demand we’re seeing.

“Despite the pandemic, we have a really buoyant housing market. There is a real appetite for good quality homes, particularly in desirable locations such as Middleton St George and surrounding villages.

“The Government recognises the value of the housing and property sector in the UK, realising it needs to remain open because it’s seen as a powerful engine for the growth and well-being of the economy. Stimulants like the stamp duty holiday and the Help to Buy scheme have really helped keep the housing sector moving this most difficult year.”

Within weeks of the first release of 18 three and four-bedroom properties at Middleton Waters some 65 per cent were reserved off plan. Due to such strong demand a second phase of new homes for sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simon Walker explained: “We are delighted with the interest Middleton Waters has generated to date and the outstanding support of our sales and marketing team.

“Demonstrating the quality of the homes to potential buyers during a very challenging period has required our teams to remain adaptable and extremely well-coordinated throughout the whole sales and customer journey.

“We now have a team of 20 at Homes by Carlton, with plans to recruit a further 20 over the coming years, taking our head count to 40. Plans are already in place for further recruitment due to take place in 2021.”

Middleton Waters, which will be developed in four phases over several years and comprise around 200 luxury homes, is the largest of the current developments by Homes by Carlton.

Elsewhere, the company has started work on Thorpe Paddocks, an attractive site at Thorpe Thewles, adjacent to Wynyard Woodland Park to the west of Stockton on Tees and eight miles north of Yarm. The site will include 31 three, four and five-bedroom family homes, specifically designed to be in keeping with the character of Thorpe Thewles.

Already, the sales team has taken reservations on 10 of the first release of 15 properties at the luxury development.

Homes by Carlton has also started work at The Langtons development in the village of Redmarshall, a short drive from Yarm, where 11 luxury, executive homes are to be built. The construction team is currently beginning infrastructure works.

Homes by Carlton – supported by regional investment firm Growth Capital Ventures – has 20 potential sites in the pipeline at key locations across the North East and Yorkshire, here more than 1,000 new homes will be delivered over the coming years.

More details on these sites and future developments can be found by visiting – www.homesbycarlton.com.