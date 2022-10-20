A Consett based housebuilder is homing in on nature, donating materials to help a Northumberland School create habitats for local wildlife.

The pupils, from Cambois Primary School, received wooden pallets, piping, guttering and other building materials – as well as a brief lesson in building, from Amethyst Homes Construction Director Gary Coils. They were then set the task of creating new living spaces for insects, beetles, spiders, woodlice, hoverflies, bees, hedgehogs, and toads.

Bug houses provide snug, safe places for insects to hibernate over the winter. Full of dark nooks and crannies and different structures, they replicate the kind of features minibeasts and other animals look for to thrive outdoors.

Demi Chandler, Year 1/2 teacher, said: “We were excited when Amethyst Homes got in touch about the project as we are currently studying insects and wildlife. Not only does this initiative support the pupils learning around this topic, but it makes them more mindful of their local environment and has given them an insight into building – including how to construct safe and secure structures.”

Amethyst Homes’ Sleekburn View development is near to Cambois Primary school, situated on the north side of the river Blyth estuary.

Gary Coils, Construction Director with Amethyst Homes, added: “As a developer we take a keen interest in the communities in which we work as well as the local environment. Our Sleekburn View development, enjoys enviable views across to the estuary, which is home to an array of wildlife.

“We hope that by working closely with Cambois Primary School, we can help show the pupils the varying habitats on their doorstep, further encouraging them to take an interest in their locality and its inhabitants – even of the creepy crawly variety!”

It is hoped that in Spring 2023, Amethyst Homes will be building a bird hide at Sleekburn View. The estuary is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and recognised as a vital area for wading birds.

*Photo caption: Construction Director with Amethyst Homes, Gary Coils, with pupils from Cambois Primary School.