Popular compact SUV to start from £26,960 OTR, or from £269* per month

Order banks for the all-new HR-V open tomorrow

Efficient and refined e:HEV hybrid powertrain as standard

Sleek coupe-SUV shape with clean, contemporary design

Class-leading space, with a highly versatile and comfortable interior

Honda has confirmed pricing details for its all-new HR-V compact SUV. Starting from £26,960, all variants of this latest generation HR-V are equipped as standard with Honda’s advanced two-motor e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) powertrain technology, representing the latest step in the brand’s commitment to electrify all of its mainstream models in Europe by 2022.

The range consists of the Elegance grade, starting at £26,960 which features LED headlights, heated front seats, 18” alloy wheels and seamless smartphone connectivity as standard. Sitting above this is the Advance, which starts from £29,210 and adds a power tailgate with ‘Walk Away Close and Handsfree access’, heated steering wheel, and a synthetic leather and fabric interior trim. The Advance Style derivative is available from £31,660, and adds premium audio, unique details and stand-out design elements such as a two-tone exterior paint finish and orange detailing to the cabin. The car will be available through Honda Finance Europe Plc, starting at £269* per month.

Honda’s proven e:HEV hybrid technology, available in a HR-V for the first time, delivers CO 2 emissions from 122g/km (WLTP combined cycle) and fuel economy of 52mpg / 5.4L/100km. The e:HEV set-up includes three interchangeable drive modes that are selected automatically according to the prevailing driving conditions. The technology delivers an enjoyable and responsive EV-like driving experience and maximises efficiency at all times.

The all-new HR-V has a bold, coupe-SUV silhouette that is sleeker than its predecessor, and its modern design is in keeping with other recent Honda models. The spacious and versatile interior is designed to reflect the lifestyle of the owner with vibrant, high-quality materials and trim elements used throughout the cabin.

As with all new Honda models, the all-new HR-V is equipped with Honda SensingTM, which includes a comprehensive range of class-leading safety technologies and driver aids. The new model also introduces Hill Descent Control functionality for greater control on steep slopes and low-grip surfaces. HR-V owners additionally benefit from seamless in-car connectivity, with a 9-inch touchscreen interface enabling smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay (through Bluetooth, WiFi or cable) and Android Auto (cable).

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd, said: “The launch of the all-new HR-V is a major milestone for Honda in Europe, setting new benchmarks for interior space, versatility and comfort in the compact SUV market. Available later this year, the next generation of hybrid-only HR-V will appeal to modern consumers, reflecting their active and connected lifestyles, with a desirable blend of efficiency and responsive performance.”

Order books for the all-new Honda HR-V open tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd August 2021, with first deliveries commencing in the UK from late 2021. Customers can now order the all-new HR-V e:HEV from their local dealer, www.honda.co.uk/cars/find-a-dealer.html#search.