New accessory pack keeps your dog safe and protects your car.

Inspired by incredible reaction to April Fools’ Day joke earlier this year.

Save 20% on fitting at launch, marking International Dog Day.

UK car company Honda has launched a brand-new accessory pack for dogs. Available to buy now, marking International Dog Day, the selection of products has been designed to make your car safer for your four-legged friend.

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and a paintwork-protecting boot step protector. It’s available across most of the Honda range and can be retrofitted to some older models.

The new product launch is in-part inspired by the success of Honda’s April Fools’ Day campaign earlier this year. The “Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat” was launched on 1st April as a light-hearted jest, in which Honda suggested that it was launching a new range of front passenger seats for pets.

It received widespread love across social media, with the story making it into the press as far afield as the USA and Australia, which highlighted the nationwide demand for pet products, accelerating the manufacturers’ development of the range.

Honda’s new dog pack is intended to protect your car and keep your dog safe. Available across five different models, the contents of the accessory packs vary slightly, designed to meet the unique specifications of each vehicle type.

Full product details are below:

Civic (Petrol) Jazz Hybrid HR-V Hybrid Civic Hybrid CR-V Hybrid Dog guard Y Y Y Y Y Rubber Mats Y Y Y Y Y Boot Mat Y N N N Y Foldable Cargo Mat N Y Y Y N Boot Step Protector N N N N Y

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda UK: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while. But it was the success of the April Fools’ Day campaign that ultimately prompted us to develop this product pack – because it became so clear that customers wanted something special for their four-legged friends.

“For many people, including me, dogs are so much more than a pet. They’re part of the family. The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling, no matter how long or short the distance. Not only will it help to keep your dog safe and secure while on the move, but it will also reduce the likelihood of interior damage.”

The launch date was selected to coincide with International Dog Day. To celebrate, and to champion dog-lovers across the country, Honda is offering UK customers a limited time offer on fittings, with savings of 20%.

Full product prices, including the limited time offer, can be found below:

Civic (Petrol) Jazz Hybrid HR-V Hybrid Civic Hybrid CR-V Hybrid Fitted Price £530.00 £570.00 £670.00 £695.00 £810.00 Promotional Fitted Price £420.00 £455.00 £535.00 £555.00 £645.00 Customer Saving -20% -20% -20% -20% -20% Applicable to: 17-21YM 21-23YM 22YM 23YM 19-22YM

Commenting on the importance of keeping pets safe whilst in the car, the AA’s Head of Roads Policy, Jack Cousens, said: “When travelling with pets it’s important to avoid any dangerous activity that could distract the driver and possibly cause an accident.

“Loose or unrestrained pets can easily distract a driver by moving around the vehicle and getting in the way of the steering wheel and pedals. And if you do have an accident, a pet running loose in the car is more likely to be badly injured, as well as being a danger to everyone else in the car.”

The dog pack is available to purchase from Friday, 26th August, at local Honda dealerships across the UK.