A LEADING light in the field of palliative and end of life care is stepping into the breach as a pioneer of the hospice movement prepares to retire.

St Teresa’s Hospice, Darlington, is commissioning the services of Teesside Hospice to provide its chief executive when Jane Bradshaw steps down at the end of March.

Teesside and St Teresa’s have worked together for many years and CEO David Smith will head up both hospices which will remain separate entities as they continue to serve their respective individual communities.

Acting chair of St Teresa’s Hospice, Charles Clinkard, said: “A great deal of thought and due diligence has gone into finding a suitable successor and our two boards have discussed the matter in detail.

“Members were adamant that each hospice will retain their own separate identities which is considered vital to their respective communities. The governance will remain separate. St Teresa’s is commissioning CEO services from Teesside but there is no change to the roles of our senior or general management structure. This is a very positive development and we’re looking forward to working together.”

Chair of Teesside Hospice Elaine Criddle said: “As neighbouring hospices we’ve always sought to help and support each other over very many years. This partnership makes good sense from both an operational and strategic perspective.

“After much analysis, debate and deliberation, I am delighted that we have taken the decision to do this in a way that allows each hospice to retain their individual identities and board oversight, but with the added benefit of shared strategic leadership and positioning in the wider health economy.”

With a masters degree in charity resource management and a long career in the charity sector including 20 as a chief executive, Mr Smith brings a wealth of experience that will help St Teresa’s continue to deliver the services that are so important to the communities of Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

Mr Smith said: “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the whole team at St Teresa’s at this really important time for hospice care. Making sure outstanding palliative and end of life care is available for everybody who needs it is critically important and I’m very much looking forward to working with our partners and supporters in the NHS, local authorities and local community to make this happen.”

Mrs Bradshaw retires after being awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours for her unstinting work over the past 40 years in the charity, voluntary and hospice sectors.

She joined the Darlington & District Hospice Movement at St Teresa’s Hospice as its first professional fundraiser in 1996, becoming chief executive in 1997.

Since then she has led and supported developments to provide a truly holistic combination of services with patients’ and families’ needs always at the core.

She said: “Of course I have mixed emotions about leaving and I will always care very deeply about this amazing cause, so I am really pleased that in David we will have an experienced CEO who is already well-established in the various networks which are so important to both Hospices. David shares our vision and is incredibly committed. We have a strong Board of Trustees and our hospice will be in safe hands.”