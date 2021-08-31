A NORTH-EAST hospice has announced big plans for its high street shops after making a key appointment.

Butterwick Hospice Care has begun a programme of modernisation for its 11 shops around the North-East, following the recruitment of Lisa Guthrie as Area Retail Manager.

Lisa hails from Billingham, and studied for a degree in Technical Theatre & Stage Management at Hull University.

“I quickly realised that if I pursued a career in the theatre, I would have been travelling a lot of the time. However, at heart I really am a homebird and wanted to be based near my family,” she said.

Instead, Lisa turned her part-time role in retail and customer services into a career in management, following a training scheme with Clarks shoe shops.

Before joining Butterwick Hospice Care, she was part of the management team with Shelter, the housing and homeless charity.

“Part of what I love about working with the shops is that I get to work with a team that is making a real difference,” said Lisa. “I support them when they need help, and I get to sing their praises when they’re doing well.”

Lisa’s first role with the Hospice was as relief shop manager, covering managers’ absences like holidays and sickness. In April 2021 – once the shops re-opened after the Covid closures – Lisa was appointed to the role of Area Manager.

“Because I’d been doing relief work in many of the shops, I knew a lot of the managers, and their teams,” said Lisa. “While retail overall has been through a very difficult time, I was excited as I can see the potential for our retail team to help raise the funds needed to allow the Hospice to continue to carry out its vital work.”

Lisa is leading the modernisation of the shops, with the assistance and knowledge of the individual shop managers and their teams.

“There will be lots of changes over the next few months, which we are all very excited about,” she said. “We want to make the shops brighter and more attractive, attract new customers and volunteers, and make the shops really feel part of their community.

“I love working with the charity because, when I go home at night, it feels good knowing that my hard work is helping to support the people who need the hospice’s help.”

To book an appointment to drop off donations, please see the Hospice website for shop telephone numbers.

www.butterwick.org.uk