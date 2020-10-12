Affordable hotel brand OYO (www.oyorooms.com) has launched two special offers to encourage guests to stay at its independently-owned UK hotels in the coming months.

Travellers are being offered a third off when they book a stay of three nights or longer at participating hotels. This offer is valid on bookings made from now until the end of November 2020, for travel completed before the end of February 2021. This offer applies for check-ins on any day of the week. With much of the UK workforce working remotely, this incentive to elongate a short break enables people to enjoy a change of scene for a little longer – even if they’re bringing their laptop with them to top or tail a long weekend with an extra night or two to work remotely from a hotel. To access this deal, users should click the Stay More. Pay Less banner on www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app to browse available destinations.

For those seeking short breaks, OYO has launched an offer named Check-In to Help Out to encourage visitors to take mid-week stays at its UK hotels. In a nod to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, guests can save 50% on a hotel stay, up to the value of £20 per customer. The offer is valid for stays between Sunday and Thursday nights at participating hotels from now until 21st December 2020. Bookings must be made by clicking through the Check-In to Help Out banner on www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app.

For some inspiration on where to go using these offers:

Enjoy 33% off when staying three nights or longer at OYO Bailbrook Lodge – an elegant Georgian limestone guesthouse on the edge of historic Bath. This is a fantastic option for anyone craving a city break but keen to stay away from anywhere too crowded or busy. Many local attractions including the famous Roman Baths and The Jane Austen Centre are open for visitors with pre-booked tickets. OYO Bailbrook Lodge offers spacious rooms and a champagne breakfast. As an example, a three night weekend break from Friday 6th to Monday 9th November costs from £148 per couple in a Standard Double Room, including breakfast. This is a discount from the original price of £221. Book at www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app

Enjoy 33% off when staying three nights or longer at OYO Elm Farm Country House – a country farm hotel in the Norfolk village of Horsham St Faith. During the autumn, East Anglia is full of wildlife wonders, including baby grey seals being born at Blakeney Point; fallow deer rutting and looking for mates in settings like the Deer Park at Holkham Hall; and pink-footed geese returning to the Norfolk Broads from Iceland. OYO Elm Farm Country House is a great base from which to explore this scenic region of the UK and there’s more than enough to keep visitors enthralled for three nights or longer. As an example, a three night weekend break from Friday 6th to Monday 9th November costs from £120 per couple in a standard double room on a room-only basis. This is a discount from the original price of £179. Book at www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app

Check-In to Help Out at OYO The Oak Baginton , a traditional village pub with rooms in Warwickshire, complete with cosy fireplace. The hotel is just a few miles from Coventry, set to be the UK’s City of Culture 2021; and is also within an easy drive of Warwick Castle. Standard rates for Sunday to Thursday night stays between October and December start from £57 per night for a standard double room, so this lead-in price is reduced by £20 to £37 per night when redeeming the special offer. Book at www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app

Check-In to Help Out at OYO Vale Lodge , an eight-room guesthouse just west of Windsor town centre. Local attractions to explore on an autumn break include Windsor Castle and Legoland Windsor Resort. There are also a number of golf courses in this area, or a walk along the Thames Path is an invigorating way to warm up a chilly day. Standard rates for Sunday to Thursday night stays within the offer window start from £55 per night, so these rates are reduced to £35 when redeeming the special offer. These prices are based on two guests sharing a Deluxe Double Room for one night on a room-only basis. Book at www.oyorooms.com or via the OYO app

All four of the hotels listed above are participating in both special offers. At present, none of these hotels are in areas under local lockdown restrictions, but guests are advised to follow the latest government guidance.

For further information and to browse for other staycations with OYO, see www.oyorooms.com or download the OYO app from the App Store or Google Play.