House of Pilati, a European and Middle Eastern design company that transforms luxury items into unique high yield investments, has partnered with DAMAC Properties.

DAMAC Properties is a Middle Eastern based real estate developer that delivers iconic residential, commercial and leisure properties that set new standards for design, craftsmanship and luxury lifestyles.

House of Pilati will be handpicking luxury collectables and overseeing the interior design for select units of the Trump Golf Signature Villas, Dubai, and the DAMAC Cavalli Residences, Dubai. The interior design will include unique and rare marble, wood, leather, and hand blown glass from Murano, Italy, in order to create luxurious living spaces that are akin to a work of art.

The Cavalli Residences offer enviable views across Dubai’s iconic Palm and Burj Al Arab. Properties boast private pools, jet elevators, a skypool and garden, a private beach, and dining and leisure facilities.

The Trump Gulf Signature Villas are an enclave of refined villas set amidst the fairways of the Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. They are designed for those seeking exclusivity coupled with luxury.

Each unit will be sold with a custom Touring Superleggera Aero 3 car, a retro-inspired V12 supercar designed for the most discerning sports car enthusiasts. The Aero 3 is a limited-run car based on the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Each vehicle is custom-made by the Italian coachbuilder and handbuilt to the most exacting standards.

“House of Pilati is delighted to partner with DAMAC Properties to curate a portfolio of unique luxury properties,” Patrick Pilati, House of Pilati’s CEO and founder said. “This collaboration will expand the true meaning of luxury.”

Sayed Amer, DAMAC Properties’ director of international business development, added: “It’s a great honour to be the exclusive luxury real estate partner for the House of Pilati and to be associated with the luxury car collection curated by Patrick Pilati.”

The units are available to reserve with a completion date scheduled for the end of 2024.

The DAMAC partnership follows swiftly on the heels of the launch of House of Pilati’s first collection, Spirit of Arabia. The collection includes three bespoke luxury cars designed to honour Middle Eastern culture, including a Nasr S1 Ego monoposto, the first ever supercar to be sold as a Non-Fungible Token.

In line with House of Pilati’s philanthropic values, 60 percent of the company’s profits will be used to provide scholarships to those from low-income families to attend the world’s most prestigious design academies.