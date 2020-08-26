Personalized vehicles or cars are essential in our hectic lives. In this modern world, we do not expect our car to help us out not only in traveling, but we also expect our car to be a little interactive like our phones, and we also expect our car to be beautiful both from inside and outside. There are several cars you can consider buying in 2021, but the most advantageous car is 2021 hyundai kona.

There are numerous cars or SUVs you can have; we will discuss why hyundai kona stands out in the market. This car excels in every quality factor, such as exterior, interior, technology, and engine performance. Hyundai cars are also very pocket friendly, and this feature is carried on this car as well as this SUV is the most reasonable in the market. This SUV also comes in flexible prices and various models. So, if you are considering buying an SUV 2021, hyundai kona can be the right choice.

Now that we know hyundai kona is desirable Let’s discuss the feature which makes this car different from everybody: –

Reasonable Price: – Yes, this feature is not a technical feature to discuss, but it is crucial to consider this as a regular SUV demands a massive amount of money, these SUVs are not worthy of a huge chunk of money. Hyundai Kona starts with 21,500, and the top model is of 31,000, so you can buy this car according to your pocket.

High Transmission: – There is a 5-trim level in this SUV which allow SUV to be fast and durable. The new model of Kona comes with a high transmission, which makes your ride comfortable and long-lasting. The gas engines come with a 2.0L and an optional 1.6L turbocharged and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch; this makes your car a beast to ride.

MPG: – The mpg (mileage rate) of this car is incomparable to big other SUVs. This SUV provides you an mpg of 26 in a city and an mpg of 30 in highway and a combined mpg of 28. It has a 13.2- gallon fuel tank, which is nothing but a boon to our pockets. So, if you want to buy an SUV which is friendly to your pocket, Hyundai Kona is for you.

Infotainment Screens: – Usually, top models are provided with an infotainment screen, and base models are not supplied with an infotainment screen. This is not the case with Hyundai Kona; you get an infotainment screen in every model with interactive software like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Space for Comfort: – There is a seating capacity of 5 in this SUV. It also has headroom of 39.6 and legroom of 41.5 in front and legroom of 34.6 at the rear; this makes the car more spacious. Hyundai Kona is spacious and comfortable.

So, if you are in Tallahassee, FL, you can easily buy this SUV from local dealers. You can visit them or book through their official website. The 2021 hyundai kona is an excellent SUV that most people can own because of its low price.