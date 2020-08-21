Everyone loves a bit of cash. Let’s face it, it’s not exactly hard to when it makes the world go around and makes your life that little bit more enjoyable. The problem is that cash (in terms of its monetary form) has a very uncertain future in this world. With financial markets constantly changing, people are in need of something more stable to hold as an investment – welcome the investment watch.

Unlike cash, precious metals like gold, and titanium, and stainless steel aren’t going anywhere. And being that these are usually the main component of a statement watch it makes them excellent investment pieces. In this article, we’ll share with some of the best investment watches to get your hands on right now as well as give you a few helpful hints as to how to can keep your timepiece in tip-top condition.

Great Investment Watches 2020:

A good investment watch is one that’s made of superior components and is kept in the best condition. The following are a few examples of some fine ways to invest your cash:

Omega Seamaster for Diving – A great watch for the modern, sophisticated man. There are a few different models to emerge from the Omega Seamaster collection, all oozing with class and each one making a great investment piece.

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph – A quality timepiece for the more distinguished gentleman. Most of the watches in this collection have both bands and casing made out of precious metals and are therefore worth a pretty penny.

Cartier Calibre – More than just another diving watch. The Cartier Calibre is quite a rare find with not too many of them floating around. The average value of one of these watches is around £5-7k, and they are regarded as one of the best looking models in the while Cartier collection.

Tips for Keeping your Investment Watch in Top Condition

The main reason for having an investment watch is for it to enhance in value over time so that you can make a profit. However, if you don’t keep your watch in its best condition, it’s value will dwindle significantly. Therefore, we’ve together a few helpful hints on how to keep your investment watch looking its best:

Storage: Humidity is an investment watch’s worst nightmare. A small amount of moisture can easily destroy the dial of a watch and cause the mechanisms of a watch to rust. Therefore, investment watches should always be stored in a dry, temperature-controlled environment when not being used.

Insurance: Whether you’re going to be wearing your investment watch or not, you still want to protect your investment and should insure it against theft, at the very least. Because it’s such a valuable item, be prepared to take photographs of the item and always keep purchase receipts, as these will almost certainly be needed in the event of a claim.

Service: Just like you service your car, you should also have your investment watch serviced regularly by a reputable specialist in order to maintain its value.

For further ways to enhance your investment portfolio, you could always consider renovating or extending your home? Just an idea.