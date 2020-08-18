If your partner has fallen victim to the scourge of drugs, then you will likely want to know how you can help them to rehabilitate and return to the person that they once more. Drugs can change a person, both internally and externally, and your partner, the one whom you fell in love with, can seemingly vanish. This page should hope to tell you how you can help rehabilitate your addicted partner and help them to return to normality (or at least something close).

Drug addicts are prolific liars, thieves, and cheats, and you must not make the decision to leave your partner based upon those things until they have made an effort to change. If they do not want to change and refuse to comply with your efforts toward rehabilitation, then hasten to leave, as they will drag you down with them. Here is how you can help to rehabilitate your addicted partner.

Rehabilitation Clinics

Rehabilitation clinics, or ‘rehab’ as they are more commonly known, are treatment centers designed to aid in the recovery of drug addicts and help them to break the cycle of their habits. Rehabilitation clinics are a very effective method of treating addiction; it is important that the addict (your partner) actively wants to change their lives and pursue rehabilitation, otherwise they can simply leave. The only way a person can be forced to stay in a rehabilitation clinic is by court order, which is usually the result of a crime having been committed in the name of drugs.

Once your partner actively voices his or her distaste and disillusionment with drugs, you can begin to help them gradually return to normality, and the first stage of this process is rehabilitation. Rehabilitation clinics can cost a lot of money so you must be certain that your loved one is truly committed and not just manipulating or misleading you, as is often the case with addicts, (give me some money, I will go to rehab, I promise).

Group Therapy

Group therapy sessions, after rehab, is another way to address your partner’s potential desire to return to drugs. Group therapy sessions can in a sense provide a safety net and companionship, as therein they will find other recovering addicts. This can be a gift and a curse because your partner may be exposed to more drugs, yet a gift at the same time because they will have their therapist to fall upon. Group therapy is often free and there are many charitable organizations that offer it, most of them are churches. If your partner is not particularly religious, nor do they want to feign interest in religion to receive treatment, then you can try to enter them into government-funded therapy classes.

Work or Study

Work or study are two wonderful ways to help your partner rehabilitate and integrate back into society. Drugs can take a person far outside of reality and into the depths of depravity. Only when they have recovered from this depravity can they return to work or study. Work or study can give them a purpose and give them a drive. If they have already completed their degrees and are ready for work, then studying is wholly unnecessary. If they have not, then they should study.

They should try to find a field of work or study that interests them and provides them with opportunity and excitement. Mundanity will only lead back to drugs in the end, as drugs provide a sort of excitement and a break from the harsh realities of ordinary life.

Redemption

Your partner must seek redemption should they truly want to rehabilitate and integrate back into society properly. When redemption is mentioned here, however, it is important to add that it is not meant with any religious connotations, rather that is entirely up to your partner. What is meant when redemption is mentioned here, is redemption for their crimes and indiscretions. A person will likely make a lot of enemies and burn a lot of bridges during their tenure as an addict.

It is important that your partner visits everybody he has wronged and explains to them that he was suffering from the pangs of a nasty drug habit and that there was no malintent, nor intentional spite meant, and if there was, then explain that thoroughly. Only when they have been forgiven for all of their misgivings can they move forward in the knowledge that they have truly been rehabilitated.

Now you know how you can help your partner recover from their drug habits. Drug habits are terrifying and life-changing, and only with support can an addict kick their habits.