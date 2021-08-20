Field Service Management (FSM) Software helps companies manage and optimize the business activities performed by field-based workers. These solutions are primarily used by companies that manufacture industrial products that require on-site services such as equipment deployment and maintenance, cleaning, repairs, and the like. Utility companies and service-oriented businesses that deliver, repair, and/or clean at a customer’s location also leverage FSM software.

Managers and supervisors use field service management software to assign workers to field work and track their progress. It is used by employees to find information about their jobs, report on their progress, and optimise the time and resources allotted to each job.

Field Service Management Software integrates with software solutions such as GIS software for location tracking, customer relationship management (CRM) software to find information about customers, and product lifecycle management (PLM) software or design software for technical specifications and instructions for maintenance and repairs.

To qualify for inclusion in the Field Service Management (FSM) category, a product must:

Provide features to dispatch workers based on the type of work, their availability, and customers’ physical locations. The software uses GPS data to show the whereabouts of each worker on a map view of the territories you operate in. Dispatchers use GPS data and a map display to assign routes to drivers and follow their progress while on the road. Dispatchers can monitor whether drivers are stalled on their route or running behind schedule and check in with them to change their routes and guarantee they arrive at their destination on time.

Include functionality to help managers prioritize fieldwork and optimize the human and material resources allocated to each job. Inventory control systems assist you in keeping track of inventory and providing you with the information you need to manage and control it. A system for identifying stock items and their information, such as barcode labels or asset tags; tools for scanning barcode labels or RFID tags; a central database for all inventory, with the ability to analyse data, generate reports, and forecast demand; and processes for labelling, documenting, and reporting inventory are all examples of inventory control systems.

Provide information to field workers on their tasks and how to achieve them. Field workers should be able to access all job and task information from anywhere, whether through a Mobile App or through a browser. This allows workers to concentrate on the job at hand and ensure that necessary work is completed in good time using checklists and digital forms.

Deliver dashboards and analytics for managers to track ongoing field activities and the performance of field workers. Performance reports on jobs, projects and employees can provide valuable insight into your strengths and weaknesses as a business. This allows you to focus on your shortcomings while expanding on your strengths, ensuring you stay ahead of your competitors and at the forefront of your business.

In conclusion, Field Management Software can give your business a massive jump in the right direction. It will allow you to cut costs and concentrate your efforts where they are most needed. This provides a great platform to increase revenue and profits, and ensures your customers remain happy with your service.