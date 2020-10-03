There has long been debate on the subject of cannabinoids and mental health. The relationship between the two is a rocky one, and scientists from both camps regularly debate with one another as to whether or not real benefit can be derived from medicinally administered cannabinoids. It is, of course, as is the same with many pharmaceutical drugs, something that should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, and while this page will hope to tell you how cannabinoids can improve your mental health, you should not self-medicate, nor self-diagnosis yourself with mental health conditions.

Should you be experiencing mental health problems, you must first consult a mental health professional or your local general practitioner. You can do yourself a lot of harm by self-medicating – and whether there is merit in medicinally administered cannabinoids or not, you will just be hindering your overall treatment by treating yourself and not seeking out the help of medical professionals with experience in treating conditions like the ones you may be experiencing. You will not be forced into taking pharmaceutical drugs and can opt for therapy or other treatment plans – but again, this is dealt with on a case by case basis.

Here is how cannabinoids may easily improve your mental health.

Sourcing Cannabinoids

Before moving onto the main body of the article, as with any article of this nature, it is first important to discuss the legality of cannabinoids and the plant from which they derive cannabis. Cannabis is a highly contested subject throughout the world – and while many governments have put in place legislation to legalize it, others still deal with it very strictly and impose large prison sentences on those found guilty of importation or distribution of the plant.

If you are going to consider taking cannabinoids to treat mental health issues, then you must first research its legality in your country or state. You can order wholesale CBD products online (CBD is a derivative of the cannabis plant, and the one most used for mental health treatment), to most places in the world, but that does not necessarily mean you are legally allowed to. Research your country’s legislative policies on the importation and use of cannabinoids before you order some. If you blindly import cannabinoids without research, you may find yourself being arrested and subject to fines, fees, and potentially incarceration. Be careful.

Type of Cannabinoid

It is also important to research first which cannabinoid may be of help to you. As far as mental health is concerned, it is strongly recommended that THC be avoided. THC is known to be a catalyst for psychosis and can, in large doses, cause significant bouts of anxiety and panic. Cannabidiol, however, also known as CBD (as previously mentioned) has shown to be very beneficial in combatting some mental health conditions. The general consensus amongst scientists is that smoking cannabis in its plant form can have no benefit to your mental health – and while some argue that it does, most scientific journals and papers argue to the contrary. If you are going to ingest a cannabinoid, then let it be cannabidiol.

Anxiety

Anxiety is something experienced by many people and has been something that has plagued man since his inception. Anxiety can be, for many, debilitating, and can completely change their lives and impact their lives negatively. Astoundingly, up to 41% of cannabis using North Americans who suffer from anxiety replaced their prescription and pharmaceutical medications with CBD, and up to 40% attested to it being highly beneficial and having a hugely positive impact on their lives, and their mental health. Anxiety is entirely subjective, however, and is caused by many different things, and affects people differently. While CBD can be attributed to a reduction in the symptoms of anxiety, some people may see no benefit in taking it, and some may see no reduction in their symptoms.

In many places throughout the world, people are growing to mistrust pharmaceutical medications, and because of this, people are turning toward cannabinoids to reduce their anxiety. While it will not work for everybody, 40% is still a very large percentage and is definitely a reason to consider taking Cannabidiol to reduce your anxiety.

Depression

Depression, like anxiety, is indiscriminate in who it afflicts. Depression can be, again, much like anxiety, debilitating, and life-changing. Cannabidiol has been proven to have a hugely positive impact on those who are suffering from depression and can massively reduce the negative symptoms associated with their depression. And, while entirely anecdotal, it has also been suggested that plant-based cannabidiol can improve depression. The problem with this, however, is that while it can improve your depression, it can also cause more problems in other areas of your mental health. Still, notwithstanding plant-based cannabis’ effects – cannabidiol has a positive impact on patients experiencing depression and can be a great way to treat and reduce symptoms.

What Else?

In addition to treating mental health conditions, cannabidiol (CBD), can also be used to treat a number of other health problems, and can even be used as an anti-anxiety drug for pets. Cannabidiol is a natural anti-inflammatory – so is used by many patients suffering from conditions like arthritis and multiple sclerosis. It is also used by cancer patients as an anti-sickness drug when they are undergoing chemotherapy. CBD is an all-around wonder drug when used properly and safely.

Research

However, despite the benefits that can be attributed to taking CBD for mental health and physical problems, there is still a lot more research that needs to be done. As you read this, universities and scientists throughout the world are undertaking painstaking research into conclusively revealing whether or not cannabinoids can be of benefit to mental health and physically ill patients. You should keep up to date with all of the research as it comes out so that you can make more informed decisions with regard to your treatment and ensure you always receive the treatment required to aid your condition.

Now, with the help of this page, you should know a little bit more about how some cannabinoids can be of great benefit in reducing mental and physical health conditions. As stressed earlier, acquire cannabinoids legally. Do your research beforehand – as with anything.