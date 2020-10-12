Adidas is one of the biggest and famous companies selling shoes all over the world. The company has been on the clothing market for over 70 years. How did Adidas manage to succeed in such a competitive environment?

A few words about the beginnings of Adidas

Adidas has its roots in a family company set up in 1924 by two brothers, Adolf and Rudolf Dassler. The original brand called Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik focused on the production of athletic footwear made of canvas and rubber. This innovative type of shoes quickly became popular with athletes. When one of them, U.S. sprinter Jesse Owens, won four gold medals during the Summer Olympics in 1936, the shoes made by the Dassler brothers became famous with sportsmen all over the world. Before WW2, the company managed to sell as many as 200,000 pairs of sports shoes. The situation drastically changed after the war when the brothers decided to split up. Although they ended their business cooperation, they were both still active in the textile industry. In 1948 Rudolf founded a new company – Puma. One year later, Adolf decided to set up Adidas. Both brothers became competitors.

What is so special about Adidas shoes?

The initial success of Adidas was not coincidental. Adolf Dassler was passionate about sports equipment and his mission was to provide athletes with the best possible shoes. He understood the real needs of sportsmen and was able to break stereotypes. His shoe line was fresh and revolutionary. Thanks to the high quality of manufacturing, innovative materials and successful brand identity with the famous three stripes, the company instantly made it to the top. Although Adidas releases new shoe models each year, the all-time classics are still available in the company’s product offer. What is more, the brand is always searching for improvement and innovation. Such technologies as 3D printed soles, one piece leather uppers or recycled shoes prove that it follows the latest trends and is one step ahead of the competition!

Vast range of sports shoes

For the last decades, Adidas has been gradually extending its shoe line. Today the brand’s customers can choose from among dozens of different models, the majority of which are available on Sneaker Peeker. The wide selection of Adidas shoes includes all-time classics such as: Superstar, Gazelle, Stan Smith and Continental lines, innovative shoes for runners and joggers, colourful flipflops, ultra-resistant and lightweight hiker boots and more. Adidas shoes come in different sizes, colours, designs and patterns. What is more, they combine excellent functionality and high manufacturing precision. The shoes are not only durable but also comfortable and affordable. With Adidas, you can always enjoy premium comfort at relatively low prices compared to other shoe manufacturers.