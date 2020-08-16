Craps is one of the most beloved casino games for most players in both land-based and online casinos. Many punters worldwide are continually looking to improve their game by learning more about the game and possible strategies they could use to gain the upper hand.

In craps, the primary tool you have at your disposal is the dice. Dice are what everything in a game of craps comes down to. Each round of craps is played with two dice, no matter if you are at a high-end casino at the Las Vegas Strip or some of the various online casinos you can access.

We'll start this guide on how to take your craps game to a whole new level by explaining the importance of dice and all the math and the statistical probability associated with it, and take it further from there.

Let the Dice Roll

There isn’t a more critical aspect of craps than dice rolling. All veteran craps players know what combinations the two craps dice can generate and the probabilities of getting a given mixture.

Once learned, these details and info can help even the novice players to maximize their odds and make the right first bet. If you make the right bet based on careful consideration of probability and possible combinations, your bankroll might get the desired boost. So, always prepare and plan ahead.

When a craps player has a deep understanding of the combinations of numbers that most frequently wind up on a craps table, that player will know what kind of bets are most likely to be fruitful.

The Probability

The best way to understand the probability of getting a particular number after the dice roll is to see it through an example. Imagine you want to get a number two from the dice roll. The math says that the probability of getting it is rather small as both dice need to land on one in order for that to happen. This fact will tell you to be careful when placing such a bet as it is not very likely.

You can see dice rolling in the same way you see flipping a coin, once you have mastered the probability and odds. However, there are some critical differences between the two. Rolling a dice will result in one of six possible outcomes. The number of possible combinations increases to 36 when two dice are played.

Two dice can roll numbers from 2 to 12, or eleven different ones in total since number one is not possible as the rules and the game dictate. Each round and throw result in one of these different 11 numbers.

What are Numbers You Should Be Aware of

Now that getting number one in craps is impossible, you should also know that getting number two is also quite tricky and rarely happens. That’s because there is only one possible combination that can result in number 2 – 1+1. Bearing that in mind, it’s easy to notice that the number three is also not likely as you can only get it from two combinations – 1+2 and 2+1.

The possible combinations of pips on dice is what every craps player needs to be aware of when wagering.

For example, getting number seven from two dice is one of the most likely outcomes as six possible combinations can result in number seven. Furthermore, number seven is frequently associated with good fortune, which is why that number is taken as the lucky number of many players.

There are also gaming enthusiasts that want to remember all the possible combinations and payouts related to these combinations so that they can structure their bets accordingly, and memorising this data is one of the most frequently deployed tactics when the game of craps is concerned.

How to Learn Dice Combinations in Craps

If you indulge in online craps, then probably the best tactics you could use to memorise the combinations in the game is to write them down and have them at your side while you play. This ploy is useful only for the online version of the game and not the land-based one since you can’t take that paper with you to the casino floor, can you?

So, the easiest way to calculate and memorise the combinations is by subtracting one from the desired number or outcome. If you want to get five as a result of your throw, by subtracting one, you will get four possible combinations that could result in number five. So, the chances of you getting a five are four out of 36 possible combinations.

The next step would be to calculate and learn the percentage rates of getting these combinations. For example, getting a six out of 36 possible outcomes amounts to close to 14% chance.

You should also know that the combinations for numbers three, four, five and six correspond to the number of possible combinations for eight, nine, ten and eleven, which makes memorizing these combinations easier and this entire strategy more valuable.