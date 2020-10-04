Motherboards tend to be notoriously confusing pieces that might just be the trickiest component to choose when you plan on building your own computer. If you are new to this, you need to know that what makes a motherboard best is not immediately apparent, but there are endless numbers of different models offering similar features at various prices or vice versa.

Not all boards are built equally, they come offering various features, with their own set of pros and cons. But sometimes, there are those that are definitely a bad choice and should be avoided by doing your own searches about which model will be right for your particular budget and needs.

Before you make a purchase for the best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600, you first need to know the most basic fact about it. In this article, we will start off at ground zero with the question – what is a motherboard?

If you compare the computer parts to the anatomy of your own body, the CPU will take the role of the brain of your computer who will be responsible for all the real-time calculations required for running any applications and games, the motherboard on the other hand will play the role of the heart and the central nervous system of your computer.

The motherboard also called the mainboard at times, is a place where all the other parts of your computer will be connected to and communicate with one another. The CPU socket in the motherboard is where the CPU will be connected, the expansion slots or the PCie slots is where the add-on cards such as the video, network, or sound cards connect, the DIMM slots or the memory slots is where the RAM modules will be connected.

Additionally, the motherboards also contain various other ports and features of your system like the USB, video output for integrated graphics, different storage connections, and so forth. So in conclusion, when we install any PC component it will have to connect either directly on or to the motherboard. Below, we have provided the basic anatomy of the motherboard.

CPU socket: this is where you will install the CPU. There are different models of CPU available, each of them will require different sockets, hence, it is important to choose the motherboard that will fit your particular CPU.

PCle Expansion slot: this is where you will install the graphics card. Different motherboards will offer a different number of PCle slots for connecting to other cards like the second graphics card, sound card, a network adaptor, etc.

M.2 slot: this is where you will be installing the M.2 SSD. the slot cannot be seen directly as it is hidden underneath the cover for the purpose of protecting the drive and keeping it cool. Different motherboards offer multiple M.2 slots to choose from, though you should always use the top slot.

Fan headers: this is where you will be plugging in your computer case’s fans. Many motherboards have different fan headers located around the board.

Front Panel headers: this is where you will plug in the case’s front panel features like the power-on and reset buttons, the audio ports for headphones or a mic, and the USB ports.

SATA ports: this is where you will plug in the SATA SSDs or HDDs – 2.5 inch or 3.5-inch drivers – if you are using any of it for your build.

RAM slots: this is technically termed the DIMM or Dual In-Line Memory Module slots where you will be installing the RAM modules. Most of the motherboards come with either 2 or 4 slots, the four slots motherboard is recommended so that you can keep two slots free for accommodating any future RAM upgrades.

Power connectors: this is where you will be connecting the power supply cables which is needed to power up the CPU and the motherboard itself.

WiFi antenna connectors: this is for those motherboards that come with an in-built or onboard WiFi. It is where you will attach the antenna(s) that should come shipped in the motherboard.

So, now that we are finally aware of the basic facts about a motherboard, we can answer the question asked above on how a good motherboard can change your PC gaming experience.

If we answer this, it would probably lie in the middle. Motherboard won’t necessarily affect your gaming performance directly i.e. it won’t have a direct impact on the performance of your computer, but it will absolutely affect your performance indirectly.

Motherboards play a crucial role in any PC, so the type you buy will regulate the overall functionality and reliability of your PC among others. As we have said, the various components of your PC will connect to the motherboard in some way or another, so it is not hard to say that it will play a key role.

You own choice will determine which features you will have access to, the parts that you will connect and how many, the types of future upgrades that you can make, and various other particulars like the speed certain parts will run at like the RAM, M.2 SSDs, the graphics card, etc.

Simply buying a motherboard due to its cheaper price will later come to bite you as it might miss certain features that your PC might require. But this also does not mean that you need to spend too much on it, find a motherboard that will satisfy both the features and price that you need.

If you are searching for a motherboard for gaming purposes, there are certain factors that need to be a top priority on your search list. Here are some of the features you need to look into:

A high memory capacity

If you want a quality gaming experience, you will need at least 1GB RAM. for this, you can either get a DDR SDRAM or a DDR RDRAM. If it is lower than 1GB, you might compromise your speed and graphics quality so it is very crucial to at least get 1GB RAM capacity.

An adequate amount of RAM slots

Since high RAM capacity is required by gaming PCs, a minimum of 4 RAM slots is the suggested number so that it can sustain high RAM requirements as RAM modules are connected equally and separately for a highly functional RAM module.

A Graphics Card with 256 MB to 512 MB

All gaming applications rely heavily on the graphics, therefore, it is important to get a high video memory capacity of around 256 MB to 512 MB.

A Compatible processor

Compatibility is a very important feature that you need to consider. So choose only those motherboards that will be compatible with your CPU and also make sure that your CPU is fast and powerful enough for a better gaming experience in your PC.

Adequate number of PCI slots and USB ports

For an optimum gaming experience, additional cards may need to be connected to the PCI slots along with consideration for the number of USB ports for additional capacity options.

Avoid onboard sounds and videosThis is not good for 3D games, so install a separate graphics card.