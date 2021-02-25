An uninterrupted power supply, or UPS power supply, is an electronic device which supplies backup power to the loads in case there is a disruption or restriction in the power source, and if the power supply fails.

A UPS power supply is very different from other power systems or backup generators in the senses that it delivers instantaneous or close proximity protection against power outages, failures and redundancies based on one or more connected battery units and corresponding electrical circuits for users with low power requirements, or by using generators and high-power for those with such needs.

Usually, the traditional on-battery lifespan of most UPS power supply sources is comparatively short (5 to 15 minutes, to maximum 2 hours), which is common for small units, however, it is adequate enough to allow time for an on-line supplementary power source of the protective device/system to shut down safely.

Although not restricted to any specific form of systems, UPS power supply is usually used to safeguard computing facilities, data centres, telecommunications devices as well as several other electronic systems, and facilities. Anywhere, if there is an unintended power failure, it could result in accidents, casualties, significant business interruption and loss of data. UPS power supply systems vary in size from units built to secure a single device without the need for a video display (approximately 200 VA rating) to massive units/systems that power whole data centres (>1 MVA), building structures (>300 kVA) or production processes.

UPS Power Supply Service In Regular Mode

In the regular method of operation, the required quantity of load is delivered employing a filter process that removes such disruptions and ensures a certain level of voltage control (IEC 62040 stipulates that some method of power conditioning is a must). While the inverter is running in a passive stand – by mode.

Backup Battery Mode Of Service

During the battery backup operation mode, whenever the AC voltage level of the input load is below the established specifications for UPS power supply or power failure, the inverter as well as the battery intervene and ensure a steady, continuous load power supply (usually with a short transfer period that is less than 10 ms). Additionally, the UPS power supply continues to function, backed by the battery power until the battery runs out, or if the power supply returns to a normal, steady level, allowing the load to make a smooth transition to AC feed or its normal state.

Service by Bypass Mode

Typically, such kinds of UPS power supply system can be fitted with a bypass technology. Throughout the bypass mode, when one of the UPS features or functions fail to perform, loads may be switched to the AC bypass inputs (these are usually provided with the utility, or otherwise standby power, based on the kind of electrical installations that run on it).

Finding Suitable UPS Power Supply Systems

Usually, the service life cycle for UPS power supply systems is estimated to be about twenty years. Note that the maintenance of any such device requires an annual testing check-up if the systems don’t function on batteries. However, in case the system uses devices that do function on batteries, must consider the life cycle of the battery replacement options too. After testing evaluations, the bearings on the UPS flywheel mechanism will also need to be replaced after 5 to 8 years. This method of replacement involves advanced equipment and lengthy downtime for replacement, which can be very costly.

There is a lot to remember when making decisions about the UPS power supply systems, but knowing how they work can help you make a better decision. For the same, it is important that you get in touch with a leading service provider, or get a consultation with a qualified electrician to find the best solutions befitting your unique requirements.