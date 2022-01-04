Revealed: The most embarrassing first email addresses!

Whether it’s @aol.com, @hotmail.com, or even @outlook.com, no one can forget their first email address.

A new report by Fasthosts uncovers the most cringe-worthy first email addresses of the nation and provides insight on creating a professional email address.

During the early era of Internet messaging MSN messenger was the place to be for communication. Of course, signing into this service required an email address. That’s how everyone at some point in their lives has owned an email account poorly named, such as Discodolphin50@hotmail.co.uk, honeymonster59@outlook.com, and Sexybee1981@yahoo.co.uk.

To celebrate the funniest, quirkiest, and, let’s be honest, most embarrassing email addresses, Fasthosts polled the nation to reveal the best first email addresses in the UK. Needless to say, the answers did not disappoint. As seen in almost all of the responses, even though most of us would now find their choice of keywords questionable, it surely gives their adult selves something to laugh at.

Here are the top 5 most cringe-worthy responses…

It’s most likely that users created their first email address when they first discovered the Internet. Back in the glory days of ‘nudging’ a first email address was all about experimenting. From showcasing your love for your favourite animal to letting your online pen pals know how much you resemble a fanfiction character or simply rephrasing your name in a cool way the possibilities for a first email address were endless.

Based on our survey these email addresses did not go unnoticed. Unfortunate, but hilarious, nevertheless.

From taking care of virtual pets to having deep conversations about your favourite movie with strangers online, to even finding your very first virtual crush, there was an important step users needed to undergo before and this was to create their first email address. Our survey surfaced some seemingly wise choices for a 9-year old’s first email address and below you can see some more embarrassing examples:

Simple rules to choose a professional email address

Your professional email address is a digital introduction, so it has to work on your behalf to appear trustworthy. After all, first impressions do matter! A professional email address should be memorable, short, simple, and representative.

Although most people know that they should put a decent and representative email on their resume, you would be surprised about how many people don’t. As an example, if you are a job candidate, you need to realize that your resume probably will immediately end up on the “no pile” if you have a weird or inappropriate email address.

To make sure you come across in the right way, consider using a dedicated branded email host rather than a free one i.e., gmail.com. If the email address belongs to a business what’s best is to acquire a business domain. An email with a Gmail suffix or any other email service suffix is the mark of a freelancer or non-professional. A professional business domain can build familiarity with your brand by choosing your first name followed by @domain.com or even your full name.

Also, whilst crafting your business email address avoid using numbers. If you have to include numbers in the email address, try not to use number sequences that may have unprofessional correlations.

What’s more abbreviations, any prefix or suffix should be avoided, and the length should be kept short.

Commenting on the research, Michelle Stark, sales and marketing director at Fasthosts says:

“Before mobile phones were a thing when MSN and ICQ were the only digital outlets for online communication, an email handle provided a unique insight into one’s online and in real life persona. As our research showed a personal email address does say something about its owner even if that is how much they love Batman and Robin.

On the other hand, a professional email address ensures that you and the business you’re representing are to be taken seriously. A successful email address can contribute towards building a professional image, appear trustworthy, and be used as a marketing tool, so it is a serious decision to make.’’

You can find the full release on site here: https://www.fasthosts.co.uk/blog/the-importance-of-a-professional-email-address/