The CBD health trend has exploded around the world. You are probably familiar with the term CBD and you most likely know about the most common CBD products like CBD oil. However, many people still don’t know some important facts about CBD, like where it comes from, its benefits, and how fast it is absorbed into the body.

Canzon CBD absorption depends on a number of factors, including CBD consumption, CBD dosage, and the method you administer the CBD. The time CBD takes to get into the bloodstream impacts how long it takes to enjoy the benefits.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is part of the cannabinoid family; it is one of 113 identified cannabinoids across a variety of plant life. CBD is most prominently found in the cannabis sativa genus of plants, which includes both cannabis and hemp.

CBD products are most commonly produced from hemp. Unlike cannabidiol’s famous cousin tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce the psychoactive effects that THC does because THC is only found in very small amounts in hemp. On the other hand, there is an abundance of CBD in the hemp plant, whereas there are minimal amounts in the cannabis plant.

Canzon CBD interacts with the human body in a very intricate and complex way through the body’s endocannabinoid system. Cannabinoid receptors in the body trigger the effects of CBD and CBD combines with the receptors by reaching the bloodstream.

The Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is composed of endocannabinoids which are lipid-based neurotransmitters found naturally inside of the human body and cannabinoid transmitters. When Canzon CBD is introduced to the mix and acts as an outside replacement for the endocannabinoids, different effects take place.

Far from being an inconsequential system in the body, the ECS actually plays a role in a number of important bodily functions and processes. Examples include sleep, mood, appetite, and more. While the body naturally makes endocannabinoids, chemicals like CBD and THC and other cannabinoids also bond to the ECS receptors.

There are two primary types of endocannabinoid receptors, although scientists expect there may be more that are yet to be discovered. CB1 and CB2 receptors are the primary receptors that have been identified in the endocannabinoid system.

CB1 receptors are primarily found in the central nervous system while CB2 receptors are mainly found in the peripheral nervous system. If there is inflammation present in the body, it may be helped by endocannabinoids binding to receptors in that area.

CBD doesn’t bind to CB1 and CB2 receptors like endocannabinoids and THC does. Scientists have hypothesised that CBD may be slowing down enzymes from breaking down endocannabinoids, and therefore increasing positive effects. They also theorise that CBD may be binding to an unknown ECS receptor.

Potential Benefits of CBD

Practically, there are some benefits to consuming CBD. CBD can help you maintain a better sense of well-being and support your efforts to manage daily stresses. Experts are still attempting to determine the full extent of CBD’s benefits and what it can help accomplish when absorbed into the bloodstream.

Various studies are examining CBD’s potential to help with different medical issues such as managing difficult pain and improving essential functions like sleep and managing anxiety. More testing is required to truly know how useful CBD could be, but the preliminary results are promising.

CBD and Absorption Rate in the Body

The way you consume your CBD is ultimately the biggest factor in how your body absorbs it. Variations in the type of product you are using, dosage, and frequency of use all play an important factor in determining how CBD is absorbed into the body and how long the effects last.

The most popular method of absorbing CBD is by ingesting it directly. Many users apply their CBD oil to various food items or drinks or purchase consumable goods from their favorite CBD producers. By directly ingesting CBD, it goes through your digestive tract and into the liver, which begins the metabolic process.

If you have a quick metabolism and your metabolic rate is higher, you may not experience the beneficial effects of CBD for as long when you directly ingest it. When ingested, it usually takes about an hour to feel the effects take place. How long the effects last is largely decided by the amount of CBD ingested.

CBD can also be consumed sublingually, which is when a user places droplets of CBD oil under the tongue. Sublingual absorption is much quicker than ingesting because it bypasses the metabolic process, entering the bloodstream almost immediately. This means that CBD only takes minutes to act.

CBD oil like the kind produced at Canzon is great for ingesting CBD sublingually. Full-spectrum CBD oil comes in helpful droppers which clearly label the dosage, so you can easily drop oil under your tongue and know exactly how much to use.

Inhaling CBD is one of the fastest ways possible to absorb CBD into the body. Vaping is a very popular method of inhaling CBD, as it is simple and incredibly effective. Vaping takes the CBD straight to the lungs and in turn the blood vessels located within the lungs.

CBD e-liquids help users experience the incredible effects of CBD quickly and efficiently. Vaping CBD is quick and effective and stays in your system for up to 72 hours, allowing you to enjoy the effects longer.

CBD can also be absorbed when applied topically. Applying CBD-infused skin creams and lotions are all ways that you can absorb CBD through the transdermal method. This method is another one that is fairly quick, with the CBD acting within a few minutes. However, topicals tend to only affect the areas where they are applied directly.

CBD isolate is a great way to get your dose of CBD without the cannabinoids and terpenes that naturally occur in hemp. If you are drug tested regularly for your job, you may not want THC in your body. CBD isolate is the perfect solution.

Covering the entire spectrum of absorption methods, Canzon also produces different topical CBD products. From CBD-infused skin treatments like their acne cream or topical anti-aging beauty products, there is something for everyone.

Absorption And Dosage

There are a few considerations you should keep in mind when tinkering around with your ideal dosage. Absorption can differ by dosage depending on things like your body weight, how fast your metabolism is, and how often you are using your CBD. A fast metabolism can remove the CBD from your body a lot quicker so you may want to consider a higher dosage.

Quality of CBD can also play a role in how effective the dosage is. The market for CBD products is huge, and there are a lot of options available, but they are not all equal in quality. Make sure to utilize high-quality CBD products from Canzon in order to get the most out of your CBD absorption.

Final Thoughts

Knowing about the different methods of absorption can help you determine what CBD products are right for you and how effective they are at promoting your general well-being. Remember there are many methods for absorption, but always try to use only high-quality CBD products.