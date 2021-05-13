WhatsApp is the most common messaging app, and it has continuously added new functionality to meet users’ growing and emerging needs. In addition, the app, which began as a common medium for private communication, is now used for several other purposes.

It’s been eight years since the debut of WhatsApp in 2009. Numerous features have been introduced along the way, the most recent being the option to share status updates in the form of stories, a functionality that many believe is a blatant copy of Snapchat. Although most users might have hated this new feature, several other features have brought value to the device, making it one of the most common instant messaging applications.

Addition to the list of features

Since WhatsApp created SMS or text messages redundant for its instant messaging functionality, one of the first features introduced was the option to share images. This suggested that consumers could also transfer video material in addition to text messages. The ability to submit GIF files, on the other hand, was added in late 2015. GIF photos became extremely common on the internet, and it would have been wise to include this functionality sooner. I believe this is one of the features that could have been given priority higher on the roadmap or product backlog.

Following the introduction of the voice call function, video calls were included. It made sense to postpone video calls until late 2016 when the bulk of consumers in WhatsApp’s dominant regions had slow internet access and would have failed to conduct a smooth video call.

WhatsApp Media Sharing

Without the inconvenience of email or file-sharing applications, share PDFs, photos, photographs, notes, spreadsheets, and slideshows. You can submit up to 100 MB of data.

WhatsApp Mute Feature: If you want to avoid repeated alerts, you may mute specific groups or chats for a limited period using the ‘Mute’ option.

Redesigned WhatsApp data management feature

With the revamped storage management tool, you will quickly declutter your WhatsApp talks.

We’re sure you’ve seen such precisely formatted WhatsApp messages before. Although this is not a new feature, if you’re still unsure how to incorporate it into your regular messaging, we’ve included instructions below. WhatsApp also has the ability to bold, italicize, strikethrough, and monospace text inside the app.

WhatsApp Web

Another noteworthy addition in January 2015 was Web WhatsApp. According to others, it could have been published sooner. It would have made sense to release the web edition first before adding smartwatch functionality since wearable technology is still in its development in most markets. In addition, WhatsApp web may have been beneficial for office workers, as it would have enabled them to access and submit messages without needing to search their smartphones. Users prior were required to use android simulators such as LDPlayer to run the android version on desktops.

Two-Step Authentication

WhatsApp began carrying out two-step verification for Android beta users in 2016. By associating an email address with a WhatsApp account, the function aided in enhancing protection. WhatsApp places a premium on consumer safety. As Koum once said, “We want to know as least as possible about our customers. We have no idea what your name or gender is, and we planned our framework to be as anonymous as possible. Since we are not ad-supported, we do not need personal databases.”

By April 2016, WhatsApp also added end-to-end encryption, which increased privacy protection for those worried about their communications being eavesdropped on by others.