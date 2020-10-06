A lot of companies have admitted that their businesses would face their eventual demise if something was to happen to their key employees. Businesses value their thousand dollars’ worth of machinery. Expensive equipment is always insured and carefully used. However, when it comes to their most valuable asset: the employees, this is not always the case. In cases where key employees suddenly died or were critically ill, some sort of insurance, like the key person insurance, must be entered into effect. In this guide, we explore this particular insurance and how it works.

What Is Key Man Insurance?

This type of insurance is a business policy that was designed to guarantee protection for businesses. Key man insurance, also known as key woman insurance or business life insurance, will protect your company from financial losses. The main beneficiary of this insurance is the company as it pays the policy premiums. In case of an untimely death of a key person, the sudden payout of that insurance will buy the company time to make up for the financial loss, thus providing time for implementing new strategies to save the business from the person’s downfall and finding someone to take the key person’s place.

How Does Key Person Insurance Work?

As we said earlier, the sum that is insured is only paid in case the invaluable person dies, but only during the policy term. This sum is imperative for the survival of the company until a new, competent replacement is found. Furthermore, if that person suffers from a serious illness or a disability, the providers are to pay out as well. If you feel like there are indispensable persons whose presence can affect your company’s survival, you might want to consider further advice on key person cover to understand the requirements for such a policy. Keep in mind that this policy is both owned and paid for by you the employer, which means that this policy is designed to benefit you in the event of a key person’s death.

If you decide to take a commercial bank loan in the future, some banks might require that you take out key person insurance as well. In that case, the key person insurance can act as some sort of protection to ensure that the lender won’t fail in making payments on time and that the company won’t fail. If a lender loses their money, they obviously won’t be able to pay back their loan. Thus, key person insurance can be the main tool to reduce some of the cash flow issues.

Who is a Key Person?

A key person is a member of the staff to whom the company owes its financial success. This usually includes people like the CEO but it can be anyone who has an integral part in creating the company’s strategies, like the sales manager, or someone who the company cannot function without their instrumental skills, like software developers. Key persons can also be web developers, who manage the company’s sales platform. Therefore, without their existence, the company would face drastic financial losses. Founders are also considered key persons, as they usually know the ins and outs of the business.

What Does It Cover?

Key person insurance includes a fixed sum of money right from the beginning. The one who receives the payout (the employer) has the liberty to use the money as they see fit for the company. This money can only be used as a means of coverage for the company, so they can use that money to make for financial losses, or recruitment and replacement.

Key person insurance is crucial both for startups and established businesses. In case the death of a key person occurs, an employer can use that money to pay off debts. For startups, the payout can be the only means of protection against bankruptcy. Therefore, getting this type of insurance early on could prove vital for your company’s future.