With every generation, there’s a shift in the landscape of business. From personal preference, and social norms to work performance, everything changes. And although some of those changes might not be perceptible to the untrained eye, others are so obvious that anyone could spot them.

Currently, millennials are the ones doing those changes. And considering that nearly half the workforce will be comprised of millennials by the end of 2020, it’s time to take note.

No matter your opinion of the generation, that’s certainly going to happen. In fact, millennials will soon come into power so it’s best to have a solid understanding of how the work landscape is changing. Let’s take a look at how they are making their mark in the world of business.

Cultural Shifts

Millennials understand culture better than any generation before them. They are steeped in it, born and bred for it. And they place serious value in it. More than any other generation, millennials understand that one’s culture might be the single most important aspect of humanity. It defines and drives them.

But millennials’ love of culture stems from the personal and the social aspects. That doesn’t mean it ends there, though. Millennials do respect company culture — as long as it doesn’t infringe upon their idea of culture. Because of this, companies must use caution when adjusting company policies that might step onto their personal or social culture.

Back in 2016, Fortune ran a piece claiming that millennials would rather take a $7,600 pay cut and work for a company that offered a better work environment. That environment is key. If a company doesn’t think of cultural equality on multiple levels as a crucial tenet, kiss those millennials goodbye. If your business wants to attract this generation, be prepared to shift your company culture to one that embraces diversity, it’s socially responsible and environmentally aware, and supports local endeavors.

Those are critical components that make up the millennial gestalt.

Well-Being

According to a Gallup Poll, 21% of millennials have changed jobs within the past year. That’s more than 3 times the number of other generations who’ve done the same. Gallup also estimates that high millennial turnover rate costs the United States economy over $30.5 billion annually. This is true for nearly any industry—outsourcing services, marketing, tech support, retail … you name it and it’s affected.

Why is there such a high attrition rate for millennials? The primary reason is low workplace engagement. That same Gallup poll found that only around 3 in 10 millennials are emotionally and behaviorally connected to both their job and their company.

One of the reasons for this is that millennials recognize the importance of ideas and the possibility of affecting change. These two concepts are far more important than the product or service your company produces – unless that product or service itself drives positive change. These concepts directly affect the well-being of millennials.

If there’s one way to guarantee millennial apathy within your company, it’s not placing importance on the emotional and mental well-being of your employees. If your company only values productivity and bottom line, you’ll have a hard time hiring and keeping millennials. Why? When millennials don’t feel that the company shares their values, they become discontent and disconnected.

Feedback and Connectivity

GenX lived pretty much in the shadows. They were better off if left to their own devices. After all, they were the “latchkey kids” who grew up with two working parents and a key at the end of a lanyard so that they could enter their own homes alone.

Millennials are the exact opposite. They were the first generation weaned on social networking and a 24/7 connection. Because of this, millennials need constant interaction with their peers as well as feedback. In fact, millennials want more feedback and only 19% of those surveyed in this Gallup poll say they receive routine feedback.

Problem is, only 15% of millennials say they routinely ask for it. That means the onus is on those above them to provide feedback. However, that feedback best be of substance. According to the poll, only 17% of millennials said the feedback they receive is meaningful. So for any business hoping to offer a positive environment for millennials, you best charge management to be ready to offer constant and meaningful feedback.

Purpose

Finally, millennials must feel their work has a purpose. And that purpose can’t simply be to make the CEO rich. Millennials are serious about their ideologies and will go out of their way to follow and support them. Not only do millennials need to like their work, but they also need to feel as if their work is making a difference. This difference could be isolated to a local cause or have global impact, but it must exist.

What this means for business is that any company serious about hiring and retaining millennials must be prepared to think socially and responsibly.

Conclusion

This may sound in direct opposition to how you and your company have functioned over the decades. But if you plan on a continued operation into the future, you’re going to have to hire from the millennial generation. Because of that dependency, you’ll have to make some changes to appease a generation that is far more conscientious than any generation before.

Think big, think small, just think, and you might find a modicum of success at preventing millennial attrition.