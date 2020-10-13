Finding the right dose of cannabidiol (CBD) can be a tricky process. Since the industry is so new and remains unregulated, there aren’t any standards when it comes to dosage. In turn, many have had to experiment around in order to figure out what is the right amount for them.

While the majority of CBD brands will provide you with a “suggested use,” many users have reported this suggestion is insufficient for them. There are a number of factors that can play a role in this and we’re going to explore each of them within this article.

1.) Why Do You Want to Take CBD?

Before you even consider dosages, it’s important to have a clear understanding as to why you want to take CBD. Not only will this give you insight into the type of product that best suits your needs, but it will allow you to get a clearer picture of how much you should take.

For example, many people enjoy CBD’s therapeutic benefits for pain relief. Naturally, a person who’s experiencing chronic pain will want to take more CBD than someone experiencing mild pain.

Consider your ailment and how much it inhibits your day-to-day life. From there, you’ll want to follow our next tips:

2.) Dosages Based on Body Weight

One of the most simple and effective ways to figure out your dosage is by basing it off your bodyweight. Like any other supplement, CBD will have a different effect on people of varying bodyweights. Generally speaking, the more you weigh, the more CBD you’ll need in order to feel the effects.

Here’s a quick table to give you an idea of a moderate CBD dosage for different bodyweights:

Body Weight Moderate CBD Dose 100 lbs 30mg 125 lbs 38mg 150 lbs 45mg 175 lbs 52mg 200 lbs 60mg 225 lbs 67mg 250 lbs 75mg

Keep in mind, you may need to take more or less CBD than recommended depending on your ailment.

3.) Strength of the CBD Oil

The majority of CBD products currently on the market are measured in milligrams (mg). On the front of each product, you’ll be informed of the total CBD count or the average count per dose.

When purchasing a CBD product, it’s important to get an idea of how strong it is as this will play a role in how much you should take. Keep in mind, the higher the milligram-count, the less you’ll need to take in order to feel the effects.

4.) Start Small and Work Your Way Up

If you’re new to CBD, it’s in your best interest to take a small amount to begin with. This will give you an idea of how CBD affects you and whether or not you’ll need more in order to meet your needs. If you do need more, then we suggest you gradually increase the amount you take.

While CBD has been praised for having little to no side effects, some people have reported small bouts of the following:

Appetite changes

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Fatigue

For the sake of dosage, fatigue is the most notable. You’ll want to avoid taking large amounts of CBD during the day – especially if you have a busy schedule.

5.) Consider Your Tolerance

If you take CBD frequently, chances are you’ve built a tolerance to it. This simply means your body has become adjusted to CBD and you’ll need more in order to feel the initial effects.

Understandably, CBD can be expensive. If you find yourself in a position where you need more CBD, we suggest finding a stronger product. These are relatively cheaper (on a per milligram basis) in comparison to purchasing more of the same-strength product.

Some Final Tips

As we’ve discussed, the CBD industry is currently unregulated. With that, it’s in your best interest to find a brand that’s built a reputation for selling high-quality and safe products. If you’re unsure of where to start looking, we invite you to check out this list of the best CBD oils currently on the market.