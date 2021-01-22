Little has changed in the world of professional horse riders in the past hundred years. You still need to train hard and spend a lot of time getting to know your horse to ensure your success. Plus, having a seasoned mentor to guide you and your horse through the process can help you advance faster.

Every rider has to start training as soon as possible, ideally from an early age. Once you throw yourself in the arduous work of learning how to ride, you’ll need to learn everything you can about horses from vets and farriers.

In this guide, we’ll show you what it takes to become a professional rider as well as how to live a rider’s lifestyle.

The Learning Phase

Before you start thinking about training, you need to learn all there is about horses, their health, habits, and way of life. Once you have some experience with the animal you’re going to ride, you can start learning about the riding techniques.

Every apprentice needs to become well versed in all the work aspects of a barn and very anxious to learn more about it. A future rider needs the barn experience to know how the system works and what it takes to have a healthy horse.

As a novice, you’ll have to shovel poo, groom the horses, feed them, and ensure they’re comfortable. It’s very unlikely for any rider to walk in the barn and start riding, and that’s why this is a typical beginning to any equestrian career. Later, you can slowly begin to focus on horses and riding.

Health and Fitness

Riding and working every day can be too physically demanding. Every rider must ensure that all their injuries and back problems are dealt with before they become serious. If you’re eager to become a professional rider, you need to be physically fit for the job and work on any problem you might have from before.

Using another type of exercise like Pilates and Yoga to relax your muscles after training could significantly help your back posture. With a strong back, you’ll be able to manage long hour sessions with your trainer and always stay on top of your game.

Becoming a Rider

Knowing precisely what you want matters because the sooner you start training, the more chances you’ll have in becoming a professional early. Many famous riders began training when they were around twelve years old, and the secret of their success was determination and stamina.

Every apprentice has to spend hours on their horses and in the gym to prepare themselves physically for every race. After a few years of living and training with horses, it will be clear whether you can become an equestrian or not.

To become a dedicated professional rider skillful in horse riding and show jumping, you’ll have to keep a good record of several years of riding a variety of breeds and ages. Showing maturity and professionalism in the riding business is crucial for anyone aiming for the big leagues.

Another vital skill is the courage to push the boundaries of your horse as well as your own. Riders have to build the confidence to beat others while demonstrating everything their well-trained horses can do.

Finding the Right Mentor

After years of perfecting their riding style and working with several different trainers, the next step is to find a noted tutor to prepare you for the competitions.

It can take weeks or months until you get comfortable with your horse, but it’s an important process that a good mentor can help you master. Developing a relationship with your trainer and employee is the key to a successful career as a rider, especially if you’re a part of a bigger team. Respecting their opinions and constructive criticism, learning from your mistakes and problematic situations will help you grow and create a good reputation.

When you show others how keen you are to learn, develop, and grow as a rider, they’ll appreciate you. But don’t forget that you have to work with many different employers and horses in your career, and it won’t be equally comfortable with all of them.

The Path To Becoming a Professional Rider

If you’re an aspiring rider wishing to get to the big leagues, brace yourself for a lot of work. From barn chores to learning about horses, you’ll have to immerse yourself in the world of horses even before you sit on one. Afterward, with a mentor to guide you, you’ll get the basics to start your apprenticeship, and from there, it all depends on your determination to succeed.