When it comes to cardiovascular exercises, both swimming and running are popular nowadays. After all, they’re effective ways of boosting your cardio fitness as well as burning calories inside your body. Typically, swimming can help improve heart rate and strengthen your lean body mass faster, while running can help tone your lower body, and help prevent bone loss. However, if you want to focus on one form of exercise as part of your fitness goals, deciding which one fits your needs can be a difficult task.
Therefore, to know which one is best for you, below are the similarities as well as some points of comparison to help you make a decision:
Calories Spent
When it comes to the calories spent, swimming and running allow you to burn a considerable amount of calories. For example, when you swim using the freestyle stroke for at least 30 minutes, it lets you burn as many calories as running using the treadmill at six and a half miles per hour for 30 minutes.
However, if you want to burn calories and lose weight in the fastest time possible, you should do more running exercises. This means you can run for a short period of time and lose the same number of calories than go swimming for a longer time.
Cardiovascular Impact
Typically, swimming and running may have the same positive effects on your cardiovascular system, specifically the rate at which your body can absorb oxygen, and make you healthy and fit. Despite the same impacts, swimming induces minimal stress on your body unlike running. But when it comes to the cardiovascular effort needed, swimming requires more of it than running.
Muscle Groups Used
While swimming and running may use similar muscle groups, swimming makes use of a lot them than running. For example, running exercises utilize your quadriceps, the core, the calves, the glutes, and the hamstrings to attain your peak performance. On the other hand, swimming makes use of 24 separate muscles to get to your peak performance. The muscle groups from the sternocleidomastoid in the neck to the flexor digitorum brevis in the foot, are used in a freestyle stroke.
However, when talking about the impact of both exercises to certain muscles, there can be a significant difference. Typically, running exercises can damage your joints, particularly the cartilage in the knees since it requires force from your legs by pushing off against resistance. On the other hand, swimming comes with little to no impact while exercising. Compared to running, you don’t have contact with anything when you swim except water. This is one of the reasons why swimming is much healthier for your joints.
Therefore, if you want to focus on swimming to achieve optimum joint health, check out some swim workouts that you can try from the very beginning.
Breathing
Both swimming and running require good lung strength to oxygenate the muscles while performing the exercise. Compared to running, which requires slower and consistent breaths, breathing is vital when doing a swimming exercise. Most swimmers make sure that their breathing is quick, short, and spaced out.
In other words, they receive less oxygen, which makes them feel more exhausted after 30 minutes of swimming. This is also one of the reasons why it’s hard for swimmers to run.
Accessibility
Although swimming can be considered the perfect sport to start with, running, on the other hand, can be the most accessible one. For instance, you can get out of your house and do some running exercises anywhere you want. If it’s rainy outside, you can hop on the treadmill at the gym.
However, when you want to go for a swim, it can become more challenging. Depending on where you live, you may have to drive the extra distance to get to the nearest pool. While you can also swim in the open water, it can be extremely dangerous and you need to live near the water to do this, which may not be an option for you.
Cost
Swimming also differs from running exercises in terms of the cost involved. Generally, you don’t have to spend much money on running gear. You just need to buy a good pair of running shoes, especially if you’re doing running exercises regularly. However, when you want to swim, it can be very expensive since you need to purchase a good swimsuit and a pair of goggles, as well as a potential pool membership for a swimming pool.
Bottom Line
With the information mentioned above, it’s clear that swimming and running have significant differences. But, at the end of the day, both of them are great cardiovascular exercises that offer plenty of health benefits. Whatever you choose, you certainly can’t go wrong with either of them, as long as you put some hard work and dedication into it.