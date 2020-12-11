When it comes to cardiovascular exercises, both swimming and running are popular nowadays. After all, they’re effective ways of boosting your cardio fitness as well as burning calories inside your body. Typically, swimming can help improve heart rate and strengthen your lean body mass faster, while running can help tone your lower body, and help prevent bone loss. However, if you want to focus on one form of exercise as part of your fitness goals, deciding which one fits your needs can be a difficult task.

Therefore, to know which one is best for you, below are the similarities as well as some points of comparison to help you make a decision:

Calories Spent

When it comes to the calories spent, swimming and running allow you to burn a considerable amount of calories. For example, when you swim using the freestyle stroke for at least 30 minutes, it lets you burn as many calories as running using the treadmill at six and a half miles per hour for 30 minutes.

However, if you want to burn calories and lose weight in the fastest time possible, you should do more running exercises. This means you can run for a short period of time and lose the same number of calories than go swimming for a longer time.

Cardiovascular Impact

Typically, swimming and running may have the same positive effects on your cardiovascular system, specifically the rate at which your body can absorb oxygen, and make you healthy and fit. Despite the same impacts, swimming induces minimal stress on your body unlike running. But when it comes to the cardiovascular effort needed, swimming requires more of it than running.

Muscle Groups Used

While swimming and running may use similar muscle groups, swimming makes use of a lot them than running. For example, running exercises utilize your quadriceps, the core, the calves, the glutes, and the hamstrings to attain your peak performance. On the other hand, swimming makes use of 24 separate muscles to get to your peak performance. The muscle groups from the sternocleidomastoid in the neck to the flexor digitorum brevis in the foot, are used in a freestyle stroke.

However, when talking about the impact of both exercises to certain muscles, there can be a significant difference. Typically, running exercises can damage your joints, particularly the cartilage in the knees since it requires force from your legs by pushing off against resistance. On the other hand, swimming comes with little to no impact while exercising. Compared to running, you don’t have contact with anything when you swim except water. This is one of the reasons why swimming is much healthier for your joints.