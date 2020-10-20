By Amanda Hamilton, NALP

As we all know Covid-19, the lockdown and current restrictions have affected our lives in many ways. They have also forced many law firms into hardship.

When the restrictions are finally fully lifted, law firms will be looking to get fully back into business and onto an even keel as swiftly as possible. However, they will also probably be looking to cut costs to do so.

This is where outsourcing to a local licensed paralegal may solve the problem. NALP Licensed paralegals specialise in one or two legal areas and will not be as costly to employ on a contractual basis as a qualified solicitor. As many have their own paralegal practice, it’s possible either to outsource or sub-contract the work to them, while keeping the management (and profits) in-house.

In addition, a firm that offers general legal services is quite often unable to assist clients at the lower end, such as small claims, contractual disputes or tribunal matters. Certainly, when the lockdown is lifted, there will be a rush of such small low-end legal matters to deal with. It therefore makes sense to utilise the services of a NALP paralegal or two.

For example, some SMEs such as shop-front commercial businesses, as well as self-employed individuals, may need legal advice which may be too costly via conventional routes i.e. paying a fee to a solicitor. In matters such as general contractual advice, matrimonial assistance, hiring and firing staff (employment contracts), renting or leasing private accommodation or commercial units, collection of debts or minor civil disputes and, in particular, contractual disputes, a NALP Licenced Paralegal Practitioner would be able to help.

Previously, it may not have been financially viable to take on such clients, but if your firm has a paralegal or a team of paralegals on hand (whether in-house or externally), then perhaps such assistance can be offered – increasing the immediate profits, and bringing in clients who might later need larger fee-paying services.

As a law firm, if you’re looking to use the services of a paralegal there are a few things to look out for:

Are they a member of a professional body such as NALP (National Association of Licensed Paralegals) or registered with the PPR (Professional Paralegal Register)?

Do they have either a NALP Licence to Practise or a PPR Practising Certificate, and professional indemnity insurance (PII)? The latter is not necessary if you are employing them in-house staff within your practice.

It is important to check the training and qualifications of such paralegals which will be dependent on the type of work you require them to do. So, entry level (basic work and assistance) may only require a Level 3 qualification (such as the NALP Level 3 Certificate or Diploma.) Alternatively, work that requires a level of expertise and skill may require an applicant to have either a minimum Level 4 (such as the NALP Level Diploma) or a law degree or above.

Ensure that the activity you need help with is something that a Paralegal is allowed to deal with. Essentially, Paralegals can do almost everything a solicitor can do, but certain activities are reserved and cannot be performed by a paralegal.

There is no doubt that paralegals can play a big part in getting the legal sector back on its feet quickly and helping to ensure it’s in a position where they can thrive once more.

To find a paralegal with the qualifications and experience your practice requires visit: https://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk/paralegal-register

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amanda Hamilton is Chief Executive of the National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP), a non-profit Membership Body and the only Paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres, accredited recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for a career as a paralegal professional.

See: http://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk

Twitter: @NALP_UK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalAssocationsofLicensedParalegals/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/amanda-hamilton-llb-hons-840a6a16/