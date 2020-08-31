If you’re the owner or the manager of a brick-and-mortar store, you’re constantly going to be looking for new ways to attract customers. Unfortunately, this isn’t an easy task, especially in a competitive space like retail.

Luckily, if you utilize retail design consulting, you can make your store stand out from the other stores around you.

What Are Retail Design Services?

In essence, retail design services encompass everything that goes into making your store look like a representation of your brand. However, some businesses excel at utilizing retail design to catch their customers eyes and increase their sales while other stores flounder on this front.

Below are a couple of the key aspects that involve retail design.

Spice Up Your Store Front

An important aspect of retail design is to show off your store’s brand to customers who would be walking in front of it. You want your storefront to have some of the latest styles and you want to make sure that it appeals to your target market. You may also want to include some signs or props that tie into the season. For example, if it’s summertime and you’re including clothing that people would wear at the beach, then help customers make this connection even more by including props that one might have at the beach, such as beach balls or towels.

If you’re a newer store, it can also help to have pictures of models in your store front that are the same age as your target customers. This will help potential customers know what type of clothes work for them.

Utilize Your Space

The square footage of your store is precious. For this reason, retail design consulting involves more than just the actual visuals of your store. You also need to have an efficient layout to your shop that allows for your customers to easily navigate it but also fits everything into your store.

If you don’t have enough items, then you’re missing out on valuable space, but if you have too many then your store could begin to look cluttered. Retail design consultants help you find a perfect balance between the two.

Appeal To Impulse Buyers

You can increase sales in your store by funneling your customers through a small accessories section as they’re waiting in line or as they walk up to the cash register. Your customers may not be looking for these specific items when they enter your store, but as they’re walking up to your cashier they may be reminded that they want some of those specific items.

Prevent Shoplifters

Using retail design can also make it more difficult for shoplifters to get a hold of your store’s products. You’ll want to keep your most valuable items in open areas that your employees can easily keep an eye on in open aisles. You’ll also want to put items in the corners of the store so that shoplifters cannot easily put items into their bags.