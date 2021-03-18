By Seema Menon, Toastmasters International

Today the biggest killer of achievement, in all aspects of life, is distraction. Not only do we get distracted we can become consumed by that which distracts us. Self-management is of huge importance for overcoming this distraction and succeeding as a business leader, when selling a product or service, or in developing any business relationship.

Let’s look at three areas, ATTENTION, INTERPRETATION & COMMUNICATION and how they can support self-management and help you achieve at work and elsewhere in your life.

Attention: is an important aspect of our consciousness. Once upon a time the capacity to focus was expected, but with the explosion of distractions around us from advertising to emails, from social media to news, giving wholehearted attention to something has become a virtue.

Lack of accomplishment is not attention deficiency, but attention ambushed and misled to the more sensationalist and entertaining aspects; the attention candy of instant gratification. And as the mind gets used to being distracted so often and with such compelling content (social media, news etc.) we are prevented from accomplishing our goals in life.

When running a business, there are many tasks that distract you at the same time. So how does one regain attention? Mindfulness is one way to get there. Mindfulness is a type of meditation, a focus on being in the present and bringing full attention to what is happening. Mindfulness is calling attention to thoughts, feelings, behaviour, movements, a kind of deep visceral engrossment. It is directing attention instead of being led by distraction.

Practicing Mindfulness brings more awareness to one’s breath and we can use it to relax tense muscles or focus on a situation that requires attention, be it dealing with customers, creating your action plan or conversing with your team. Breathing can also be used to help deal with pain, anger or the stress of daily life. The busier our lives, the more we need moments to refresh ourselves, moments when we come alive to the pleasure in small things.

By being mindful and putting our attention on the goal we want to achieve, we will remove distractions and will therefore be more likely to reach our target.

Interpretation: Sensory stimuli impinge upon the mind which then interprets this experience based on one’s conditioning. Whenever there is stimulus, we interpret it, give it meaning, and behave accordingly.

Distress and trauma, for example, are not products of what has actually happened, but rather how we interpret it.

A change in interpretation alters life so drastically. During the Covid Lockdown, you have a choice to be upset about the circumstances and feel depressed or you can make the most of this time to revisit your goals, pick up a new skill, explore new avenues, work on your physical and mental fitness, the choice is down to the individual.

Interpretation is therefore ‘communication to the self’. If our communication is positive then we are more likely to be motivated to achieve, to be willing to try again when we fail. Both of which are important if you want to achieve something. Negative interpretation is a killer of success, so change the way you look at things – and you’ll be more likely to succeed.

Communication: While attention and interpretation are intricate aspects of the self, one of the aspects of what makes us human is the ability to communicate with each other. Communication has two parts: a. Communication to the self (our own inner voice, our interpretation) and b. Communication with others.

Lack of good, clear, engaging communication is one of the killers of achievement. So, it’s essential we learn good communication skills.

There are 3 elements to master when communicating with others:

Managing your state

Connecting with your audience

Creating change

Managing your state

When dealing with others, it is important to manage one’s emotional state. The breath is short and shallow when one is tense or angry, however, it is slow and full when one is happy. The Rhythm of your breathing pattern will help you to manage your state. Breathe slow and deep to calm yourself before any client interaction. Relax and speak normally. Pause and add punctuation to the speech, giving the audience a chance to contemplate and register what you have said.

Connect with Audience

Give your audience the information they need. If you are an expert in subject, then demonstrate this through the information you share. Speak with confidence, but don’t treat your audience as idiots (i.e. be confident, not arrogant). Making eye contact is also important. And smile.

Create Change

Help your audience visualize the future. Help them see how things can be different. Help show them ‘how’ they can change. Many of us have desires but fail to act, so show them how to act, how to take the first step. Help them feel strong and positive, so they can make a decision. People in a low state don’t make decisions! The essence of good external communicator is to effect a change in the audience, moving them to where you want them to be.

By learning to focus your attention and remove distractions, by changing your interpretation, and by bringing others along with you through engaging communication, you will be far more likely to succeed and achieve your goals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Seema Menon DTM, is a member of Toastmasters International, a not-for-profit organisation that has provided communication and leadership skills since 1924 through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 400 clubs and 10,000 members in the UK and Ireland. Members follow a structured educational programme to gain skills and confidence in public and impromptu speaking, chairing meetings and time management. To find your nearest club, visit www.toastmasters.org