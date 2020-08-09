Nowadays most of us started working remotely because of the coronavirus epidemic. This situation made it impossible for most people to work from their offices so that being productive became even more important for them than ever. There are many tips on how to be more organized at work and most of them can be applied to remote working as well. Let’s get into more details and look at the most important productivity tips below.

Make a To-do List and Plan Your Day.

Think about how you start your working day. Do you have an exact plan on what to do first or you just start thinking on what task to choose? The problem is that when you don’t know what to do first, you waste your precious time and can miss something really important. Instead, it is recommended to plan your day and set the tasks priority beforehand. For example, if you have something urgent to do, it is important to start with this first thing in the morning. You don’t have to be distracted on communication or checking emails. Just follow your to-do list and your productivity will significantly increase.

Don’t Allow Perfectionism Affect Your Effectiveness.

Business professionals know that perfectionism kills productivity. That is because you have many tasks to do during your day, and if you dedicate all your time to just one of them, you will achieve less results than expected. Instead, you need to leave the task that is already finished and move on without any doubt.

Organize Your Digital Workspace.

It is equally important to have a clean workspace to find important files and messages quickly when you need them. If you are mostly communicating with your colleagues by email, it is crucial to have a clean inbox and organize your emails. If you are getting a lot of promotional messages and junk emails, it is recommended to unsubscribe from emails you don’t need and block unwanted senders. The more clean inbox you have, the more productive you are at managing your emails and organizing them into relevant folders.

Use Various Productivity Apps.

There are a lot of online software and mobile apps to increase your effectiveness while working remotely such as task planners, time management tools, email cleaner apps, etc. For example, if we talk about managing your mailbox and you don’t have enough time to do it manually, you can use an email management tool like Clean Email that will help to sort your emails and delete those you no longer need. It organizes your similar messages into easy to review bundles and you can apply any action to them such as delete, move to trash, star, or achieve. You can also set up automatic rules that will be applied to all incoming emails that match a specific rule making email management much easier and effective. Its Smart Unsubscribe feature will allow you to opt out from all newsletters you no longer want to reach your inbox.

These are just a few of the tips that will help you to become more organized at work making your remote working more effective.