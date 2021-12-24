The evolution of network 14 technologies, along with the accessibility and acquisition of smartphone devices has exponentially increased user-generated content and these photos and videos are generated to be uploaded to share on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. User-generated content comes from regular people who voluntarily contribute data, information, or media that then appears before others in a useful or entertaining way, usually on the Web. Social media are thereby defined as a group of Internet-based applications that build on the ideological foundations of web 2.0, and that allow the creation and exchange of User Generated Content. The primary power of social media is the ability to get visibility and share information helping many creators around the world with opportunities to interact with the general population

TikTok in mainstream culture

When it comes to social media platforms, TikTok is a short-form video app where videos range from 15 to 60 seconds. With over 500 million user's worldwide mainly consisting of a younger audience, it is now one of the biggest social media platforms for user-generated content. For businesses especially those related to the trading world, TikTok is one such platform they can use to target the tech-savvy users of the world. Since most of TikTok's user base consists of Generation Z and young millennials, they can be the best target for businesses.

However, many are still unaware of how to use TikTok for their businesses. To do this, one has to focus on increasing engagement on Tiktok. First, you must assess how right TikTok is for your business. Set up your profile and switch it to Pro. Follow some influencers and some audience members whom you feel will be interested in your business.

Some Smart Tips for Engaging Audiences in Different Aspects

Creating Content for TikTok

Always focus more on music videos that are mini clips or montages, focusing on funny videos. Some of the genres that are popular on the platform include duet videos, special effects videos, hashtag challenges and others. Plan your videos and use the special effects available to catch the eye of your audience. Create a consistent schedule for posting and focus on engaging videos.

Using TikTok Hashtags

You have to use the right hashtags for more likes and exposure and will also help you grow your following. To do this, you have to know your audience better to identify the best hashtags. You can also compile a list by analysing hashtags that influencers and competitors use in TikTok videos. There are a bunch of external tools that you can use for hashtag suggestions. Refrain from using misleading hashtags.

Marketing Strategies

There are a host of challenges like hashtag challenges that your brand can take part in and reap the benefits. To build a community on TikTok you have to be pretty authentic with your content. Lastly, always promote your TikTok videos on social channels.

TikTok Ads

Firstly you’ll have to check whether TikTok Ads are available in your country. Since the videos on the platform are short-form videos, you can use a CPV or CPC model. When the app is opened, the first ads you’ll find brand takeover ads which are front and centre. Hashtag challenge ads run for 6 days. You can add an external link as part of your targeting options.

Using Livestreams

TikTok allows its users to do live streams. It’s a very efficient way, in general, to build deeper relationships with followers and strengthen the community. As a content creator for a brand, announce the live streams before you do them. It’s a great way to boost TikTok engagement as the platform favours profiles visited frequently.

Analytics for TikTok

You have to use TokTok Analytics to see how well your account is performing after switching to a Pro account. You can check video views, followers and other related information from the Profile Overview section. The Content insights can provide very rich insights for each video such as total hearts, total comments, total shares, total video playtime, total video views, average watch time, audience territories and sources of traffic. Follower insights can shed light on the territory and age of the audience. You can also use the Pentos tool to examine other TikTok profiles.

TikTok in recent years has recorded the highest dynamics of downloads. At the same time, it should be noted that different social platforms are developed and used by influencers in different geographical areas, ones that are completely unknown in other regions. Examples include WeChat, Tencent QQ or Sina Weibo, which are extremely popular in China, but completely unknown in the rest of the world.