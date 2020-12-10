The first wave of the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for businesses, forcing them to make budget cuts and even lay off personnel. And, as it usually happens in times of crisis, the marketing budget was the first to take a hit. According to a June 2020 study, 52% of agencies and 45% of performance marketers said that they are mostly worried by the negative impact of budget cuts, followed by the shift to a human-centric marketing approach. In the third trimester of 2020, however, marketing spending seems to be getting back to normal. According to a study commissioned by the Financial Times, 60% are ready to continue investing in promotion, especially those in IT, manufacturing, and professional services. But it’s not all business as usual. 59% of business owners said that budget has become a priority due to COVID-19 and, while they will be continuing to invest in marketing, they will be more careful on how they allocate the budget.

Although successful marketing campaigns have a reputation for being expensive, they don’t always have to take up your entire monthly budget. There are many clever strategies you can employ to advertise your business online. Here are a few of them.

Build a virtual booth instead of attending a virtual event

The trade show industry was one of the first to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, but it was also one of the quickest to bounce back by switching to virtual events, which have great lead generation potential. However, attending a virtual trade show can be expensive. Virtual booths are a cost-effective alternative. Offering the same great benefits, they require fewer costs to set up and, unlike virtual events, which only last for a couple of days max, they can stay live for a longer period. Thanks to virtual booths, potential clients can explore products and services in an immersive way, and you can gain more sales than through your website alone.

Less is more – minimalism can have maximum reach.

Don’t have the budget to create a super fancy presentation with state-of-the-art features? No problem. A successful presentation doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive. Even if you have to stick to a small budget, you can still create a memorable presentation by implementing smart strategies. For example, a minimal virtual booth can still achieve goals if it’s designed with user experience in mind and features simple but creative elements.

Use the power of branding to your advantage.

Branding is so much more than displaying your company logo in marketing materials. It means creating marketing materials that are aligned with your brand’s identity and send a consistent message throughout. So whether you’re designing a virtual booth or a social media ad campaign, it’s important to include symbols and elements that remind audiences of your brand and what it stands for. For instance, a company like Apple, which sells premium products and positions itself as an innovator in the tech industry, maintains these values across all their marketing channels.

Tell a story

Stories engage audiences. They make them pay attention by communicating an important message, and, more importantly, they get them to feel something. Why should you use storytelling when building a presentation for your business? Because stories leave a lasting impression and make your business more memorable. For example, don’t just show potential clients a fact sheet with product specs – they can see those on your website. Instead, use storytelling tools to show them how your products can make their life better; create a video compilation with testimonials, show them case studies, or create stories that bring your products to life. Storytelling humanizes your brand – and, in a post-pandemic marketing landscape, creating authentic connections is more valuable than ever.

Engage audiences

Smooth animations and perfect 3D models will show audiences that you are professional and will create a great impression. However, even if you don’t have the budget for high-end digital marketing solutions, that doesn’t mean you can’t make an impact. On the contrary, by promoting your services in a way that engages audiences, you can stand out from competitors that have a much larger budget. The key is thinking outside the box and being authentic.

Best Regards,

Phil Jordan

Addvideos