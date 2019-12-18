Developing an understanding of customers is crucial to the success of business in 2019. In a world dominated by social media, brand perception is intrinsically linked to customer loyalty. If you can better understand your customers, this knowledge can be used to shape the way they perceive and interact with your business. Here are a few simple ways to gain a better understanding of your customers.

Customer Surveys

Customer surveys are one of the most accurate ways to develop a better understanding of the users of your business and foster a better customer experience. Using customer surveys to better understand their needs will bring you closer to them. Taking the time to create, analyse and react to customer surveys will allow your business to be far more tailored to their requirements. If, for example, a customer survey highlights that your customers aren’t able to choose between a range of similar products on your website, it might mean that you need to implement a review widget for each product. That way, your customers will feel as though their needs and requirements are being met whilst browsing your website.

Map Out Your Customer Journey

Mapping out your customer journey can be as simple as a 30-minute exercise with a pen and paper, or as complicated as a year-long cross-departmental project, or somewhere in between. The key thing here is to figure out the touchpoints at which your customers are interacting with your business and to meet their specific needs along their journey. Whether the end goal of your website is for your users to request an appointment or to purchase a product, potential customers will be finding their way to your brand at different points in the journey. Taking the time to understand these points and figure out what customers need to move on to the next step — and eventually onwards to take action — will streamline how customers interact with your business.

What Are Your Customers’ Demographics?

Defining your target audience is a big part of understanding their personas. The more you can learn about your customers, the better equipped you’ll be to tailor the products and services you offer to their needs and requirements. Knowing simple things like age, gender, and location of your customers is good, but if you’re really looking to dig deeper and gain a better understanding of what makes them tick, then there’s more to discover. Identifying the personalities, interests, and hobbies of your target audience can shape the way you communicate with them, whether it’s in the form of email, ads or web copy. If your business is targeting customers who have a strong affiliation with a certain belief or idea, then this knowledge could help inform strategies for improving customer experience. Knowing as much as possible about your customers will allow you to develop a brand that they feel a connection with — and data is the missing link when trying to bridge this gap.