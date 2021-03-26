A Review

An opportunity you’ve been waiting for is here, and you are clueless on the best way to melt her heart. A mother is the most expensive gift the world grants every person, and most of the time; you lack enough words to appreciate them. It is the wish of most moms to connect with their children and spend happy family moments together. Mothers –day is a special day for all Moms as they celebrate motherhood and the significant roles in our lives. All mother figures deserve honor and recognition for taking us through some of the delicate milestones.

A Brief History

Mothers-day festivals date back to ancient times where people honored mothers in connection to gods and goddesses. The Romans and Greeks recognized their gods` mother figure, while the Phrygians honored Cybele, the Great Mother of the Gods.

People returned to their “mother “church during Lent once a year in the Middle Ages. At that time, children went to work at the age of ten, and they enjoyed attending these festivals because they provided an opportunity to meet with their mothers. England people celebrated it as Mothering Sunday in the 16thcentury, where children who worked as domestic servants were given a day off to go back to their home parish and mothers on Lent’s fourth Sunday. Firstborn daughters and sons would bring a mothering cake which was cut and shared with the whole family. They would prepare a special dinner and take all household duties to honor their mothers. The church organized and cooked a fruit cake with two layers of almond paste known as Simnel sharing it amongst the church members.

Things You Should Do

Select a perfect gift: Ensure your Mom feels extra special by surprising her with something exclusive. There are many presents you can buy for her such as jewelry, flowers, a picture portrait, clothing, perfume, etc. You can purchase the gifts from your local gifts store or book Mothers day gifts online via your phone, tablet, or computer. Knowledge of your Mom’s tastes and preferences will help you in selecting an ideal suit for her.

Give her a day off: A mom’s schedule and routine evolve around house chores to ensure all things are put together. Let her relax by taking over from morning; ideally, serving her breakfast in bed will be a good start. Take over her roles and mop, clean, cook, and perform all meals. Let her know it’s her day off, and she can do what she enjoys when free.

Relax together: There are many things you can do together for refreshment like swimming, watching movies, visiting a salon and nail spa for a makeover. Ensure she feels extra special on this day by accompanying her and having fun together.

Prepare her favorite dish: Mothers are great cooks and never find time to treat themselves because their family needs come first. Surprise her with a meal she enjoys by cooking it yourself, and if you doubt your cooking skills, order from your local restaurant. You will be surprised to see her grin for making her feel special.

Take her for a day out: Mothers commit themselves to family chores which makes them lack time to treat themselves. Pamper her by taking her out for shopping and buy her favorite dress, book her a pedicure and manicure session for grooming.

Go for a picnic: Enjoy a walk of nature with her for an uplifting moment in the fresh air. Please take pictures of her exploring the beauty of flora and fauna. Book her a tour in the nearest wildlife or game park, reserve her favorite dish, and drink for refreshment.