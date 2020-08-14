2020 has been an eventful year, to say the least. Business owners in particular have been thrown challenge after unpredictable challenge. Face to face interactions have been limited, remote working requirements have skyrocketed, and customer habits have been disrupted.

Many businesses were aware of cloud-based software systems prior to COVID-19 and the lockdowns that followed, but never before has there been such an urgency to implement these systems.

What Are Cloud Systems?

Cloud systems, sometimes also called cloud computing, refers to the delivery of various services via the Internet. Some of the most popular services include data storage and computing power that does not require active management by the user.

Instead of having to keep files on-site on a hard drive or in a storage device, cloud-based storage allows individuals and businesses to save things securely on a remote database. With any device that connects to the internet, personnel can access company data and any software programs needed to use it.

What Are The Benefits Of Cloud Systems?

Cloud computing is growing ever more popular these days, especially for businesses. The cause of this popularity is because it allows businesses to increase productivity, speed, security, and performance while also reducing costs. In particular, during the recent pandemic, cloud systems have been extremely beneficial to companies scrambling to have their employees work remotely.

How Does Cloud Computing Work?

The term cloud is used to describe these systems because the information is stored in virtual space (in the clouds). Companies that provide cloud-based services allow users to keep files, data, and applications on remote servers, allowing users to access the information from any location with the internet.

Foremost, cloud systems reduce operating costs. With cloud computing, you avoid the cost of system upgrades, as well as the cost of new hardware and software. A business’ energy consumption often plummets as well when they incorporate cloud computing. Cloud computing also offers heightened security. With your valuable information and data stored virtually, you do not need to worry about analog data corruption. Fires, floods, and misplacement are all avoided when your information is stored in the cloud.

Cloud systems offer flexibility that in-house systems cannot. As your business grows, your storage needs also grow. Instead of purchasing and integrating upgrades, a cloud service provider will handle your growing needs for you. Cloud computing offers increased accessibility. It is predicted that remote work is only going to grow in the future. With all your data stored in one virtual space, all you and your employees need to do is sign in.

Collaboration across different locations is smooth as everyone has access to the same files. Moreover, this information is available at any time, during holidays, weekends, and outside of typical work hours on weekdays.

What Do You Need To Consider When Choosing A Cloud System For Your Business?

All this sounds great, you say, but there are countless cloud system providers. How do you choose the one that’s right for you? Cloud computing is not a one-size fit all technology. Dozens of variations exist within cloud platforms that serve different companies in different ways.

It is important to think first about the features available and your individual business needs. Beyond cost and upkeep, how can cloud services work alongside your business goals and culture?

Some questions to ask in this stage include:

How can cloud systems improve the delivery of our product, service, or solutions to our customers?

What sort of security concerns do we have given what we need to be stored?

How do people communicate internally within our company?

Focus On Your Industry

There are a lot of options for businesses in the market, given how many cloud systems are available. The experts from BossOfCloud.com have pointed out how important it is to consider which ones best suit the industry you are working within. But before getting one for your business, there are important details to consider.

Ask yourself:

Which systems have platforms and tools specifically designed for the type of work that we do?

How do different cloud systems work with our existing procedures and tools?

Which systems integrate smoothly with our existing infrastructure?

Do you need a private cloud where only those within your organization can access the information? Do you need a public cloud? Or a combination of the two?

In summary, there are many factors to consider when you are choosing a cloud system for your business. Trusting your valuable information and data to a service provider is something to take seriously. There are countless features and resources available from different cloud systems. Take the time to determine what you need and find a provider who works with your particular business and industry.