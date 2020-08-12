BMI, which is simply an abbreviation for body mass index, lets health professionals screen the weight category a person belongs to quickly and affordably. As per the BMI, people may be of the following types of weight:

Underweight

Healthy

Overweight

Obese

Very obese

BMI does not attempt to measure body fat; it has moderate levels of correlation with the latter. It has strong associations with a variety of metabolic outcomes and health diseases.

Use of BMI

BMI makes for a useful screening tool to mark out people who must undergo further examination to ascertain if they have health-related problems and other health risks.

BMI Levels In The Population

Since the 1970s, there was a significant increase in obese people in the US. However, in the recent past, things have come to a level though older women whose age is above 60 remain significantly vulnerable to obesity.

The BMI Measurement Formula

The formula for metric calculations of BMI is as follows:

weight (kg) / [height (m)]2

The measurement of human height is usually in centimeters in the metric system. You need to divide the centimeter figure by 100 to arrive at the height in terms of meters.

The formula for arriving at the BMI in the dated imperial measurement scale(pounds and inches) is as follows:

weight (lb) / [height (in)]2 x 703

BMI Categories

There are five categories for the classification of BMI figures:

Underweight

These people have a BMI of below 18.5. There is no need for this group of people to lose weight as they already fall under the underweight category. If such people limit their calorie intake, they might potentially harm their health. These people should ideally consult a General Physician at the earliest.

These people want to have a diet that is characterized by the following:

Addition of health-rich calories

High on nutrients

Snacks with healthy protein and carbs

Plenty of mini-meals

Strength training and yoga

Healthy

This is the ideal weight to have for your height. For such people, the BMI stands at anything between 18.5-24.9. There is no need for such people to make sweeping changes to their lifestyles.

However, sticking to a healthy diet and having a healthy life would indeed continue to help them. For this group of people, it’s all about finding alternatives for the base meal which should be constituted by starch-rich carbs with plenty of fiber.

They are looking for a diet that has the following characteristics:

Have plenty of fruits and veggies

Go ahead eat fish especially oily fish

Don’t take too much sugar and saturated fats

Cut down on salt

Have plenty of water

Remember to have your breakfast

Overweight

The BMI levels of this weight category of people is between 25-29.9. They are slightly off in terms of their weight and need to consult specialists to get into the ideal healthy weight category.

The perfect diet of people in this weight category have the following characteristics:

Cut down on carbs

Increase consuming proteins

Have a minimum amount of fatty foods

Don’t have energy-dense foods

Eat high-volume foods

Have more albeit smaller meals

Drink plenty of water

Don’t consume foods that might negatively affect your mood

Obese

The people who have a BMI of 30-39.9 fall into the Obese weight category. For people belonging to this weight group, obesity is a significant health issue. They need to cut down on their calorie intake. A proper diet for such people has plenty of whole grains and veggies. They need to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well. They are looking for a diet that has the following characteristics:

Whole fruits

Healthy protein

Plant-based oils

Plenty of water

You need to avoid the following in your diet:

Sweetened beverages even fruit juices

Refined grain foods

Potatoes

Red meat

Anything that goes through a large amount of processing

Very obese

People with BMI levels of over 40 falls into the very obese weight category. They need medical help and follow a healthy diet and adopt a better lifestyle.

The following tips should help very obese people cut down on their weight in a healthy way:

Plan your weight loss regimen

Have a big and healthy breakfast

Keep a picture diary of consumed food and keep coming back to it when you feel hungry

Use the tracking benefits of fitness apps

Replace meals with soups or shakes

Keep healthy foods visible closer

Stick to your meal plan and avoid meal take-outs

It would be a grave mistake if you tried to change your diet all of a sudden radically. It will instead be wiser if you make the small changes to your diet in small incremental amounts. Your diet changes will positively affect your weight category through a healthy and sustainable change.