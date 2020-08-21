Having the perfect pair of glasses is like having a superpower: you can see underwater, and the glasses look as natural as part of your own body. However, finding that perfect pair may require some trial and error. This is what you will want to know when you start your research.

Explore your options

Swimming glasses are available in a wide variety of shapes and styles to meet the needs of different swimmers. Prices vary, but you should be able to find something that works well for less than $ 25 and often a lot less. Here are some of the things to consider:

Visibility: Most glasses have a kind of oval window through which you look. It’s okay if you just need to look ahead, but if you’re swimming in open water, you probably want something that doesn’t block your peripheral vision. The gray glasses in the photo above are the Aquasphere Kayenne, which have better side visibility than pairs with blue lenses.

Color: Tinted and mirrored glasses help shade your eyes if you are swimming in direct sunlight. If you're limited to indoor pools, color doesn't matter.

Straps: Glasses with a single strap may end up sliding down your neck. The double straps solve this problem: the lower strap is placed in the usual place, and the upper strap is as high as possible, to prevent the glasses from sliding down.

Size: Some glasses have small grommets intended to fit in the eye socket, just around the eyeball. At the other extreme are the goggles that fit like a mask, sealing their way across the forehead and cheekbones. The leftmost glasses in the photo above are a mask style. Smaller guys are more likely to stick around, but bigger guys are generally more comfortable.

If you wear glasses, you can order glasses in your glasses prescription. This limits your choice, but you have several options from brands like Speedo, Sport, and TYR.

These considerations should give you ideas for the brands and models of glasses that will work for you. However, the real test is whether the mask you have chosen is right for you.

Testing a tight fit

A pair of goggles can only prevent water from entering your eyes if it perfectly seals your face. Everyone's face is slightly different in shape, so glasses that work for your friend may not work for you.

So you have to decide how they feel. If the nose digs into the bridge of the nose or the glasses are uncomfortably tight around the eyes, this is a deal-breaker. Anything uncomfortable in the store will be even worse at the end of a long workout. Swimmers who prefer small, tight-fitting goggles for running tend to wear a more comfortable pair for daily swimming.

While testing the fit, don’t be afraid to look past the label. If you are shopping in the women’s category, try looking at men’s glasses if you need a larger size and vice versa. Children’s glasses also offer another option: my glasses were always leaking until one day, I borrowed my son’s pair.

With so much to consider, it’s worth going to a store where you can try as many glasses as possible. If you order online, please be aware of the store’s return policy.