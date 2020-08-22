Kayak Fishing

A Kayak is a small watercraft that is propelled with the help of double-blade paddles. It will be small enough to carry one person and is used to explore the scenic locations across waters, especially rivers. It is commonly used for fishing purposes. The process of fishing using a Kayak is known as Kayak Fishing. There are many Kayak types and models out there. You should choose the perfect Kayak that you feel comfortable and affordable for your fishing trips. You can find these Kayaks in all budgets. If you are on a low budget, you can even find the best fishing Kayak under $500. In this article, there will be some tips to select a Kayak.

Tips To Select A Best Fishing Kayak

Look for the type of Kayak

If you are on a high budget, you can go for top-class models with many features. If you are on a low budget, you can go for cheap Kayaks that will suit well for fishing. There are many types of Kayaks. Some of them are as below

Sit-inside Kayak

Sit-on-Top Kayak

Tandem Kayak

Inflatable Kayak

Although there are many types of Kayaks available, Sit-on-Top Kayak is the most suitable one for fishing purposes. They will have scupper holes at the bottom through which the water will drain out from the boat easily. They will be stable and you will feel easy to get on it and out of it. These are suitable if you take children with you. They will have containers to store your things.

Pedal or Paddle

There are two types of Kayaks based on the propulsion mechanism. If you like to get the exercise of using a paddle, you can go for Kayaks using paddles. If you choose to pedal using your feet so that your hands can fish, select a Kayak with pedals.

Check For Portability

If you are a regular fisherman, you will need to take the Kayak to unknown waters often. During these trips, it will be difficult to port the Kayak if it weighs a lot. So, you should consider the weight of the Kayak and portability of it while selecting a Kayak.

Check For The Storage Facilities

Sit-on-top models will have an in-built storage room to take accessories and gears. You have to look for containers or storage rooms along with the Kayaks if you are a regular fisherman. You would have to carry milk crates, camera mounts, fun accessories, etc. You should select a Kayak that has enough space for carrying these additions.

Consider The Stability

Your Kayak should be stable on the waters. If you want to stand up while fishing, your Kayak should not flip. A flat bottom Kayak will help to be stable while standing. You should concentrate on the optimal width and length of the Kayak. Long Kayaks are preferred since they will move through waters easily. Short Kayaks will toss-up due to waves. You should select a Kayak that will suit your weight and maintain the stability of water.