Not so long ago, choosing a laptop meant sacrificing storage capacity or processing speed. However, today’s vastly improved technology means that many laptops now come complete with specs that, just a few years ago, would have been impressive even on a desktop machine.

Sure, a laptop will, by nature, have a tough time competing with a fully-fledged, top-end desktop, but for the majority of tasks performed by the majority of users, there is now a huge range of perfectly suitable mobile laptops.

What does ‘everyday use’ mean to you?

Before jumping into the wonderful world of mobile computing, it is worth taking a look at the specs of machines to match them to your needs. The term ‘everyday use’ means very different things to different people and you will want to find a laptop capable of performing the tasks you regularly do.

For example, if you are into video production, you will need a much faster, more capacious machine than someone that primarily produces work documents and sends emails. Computer manufacturer Lenovo has an impressive range of machines, covering all bases.

The questions you should ask yourself when choosing your next laptop

We are all different and we all have certain requirements which we need to take into account when choosing a new computer. Here are just a few questions you should ask yourself before investing in new tech:

What am I going to use this machine for most? For some people, a laptop is used for no more than watching movies, browsing the web and staying in touch by email. Indeed, it is estimated the majority of people end up buying tech that they will never end up using. At the other end of the scale, media production puts a heavy load on both processors and storage, so if that is your thing, buy an appropriately high-spec machine. Or perhaps you work a lot with numbers – in which case, you will want a laptop with a dedicated numeric keypad. Think to yourself what you actually need and what you are going to use the laptop for.

Are size and weight important? If you are travelling, you will more than likely want to choose a low weight, smaller machine suitable for storage in a backpack or similar laptop case. Yes, this might mean sacrificing a little in terms of screen size but you will be thankful for choosing a smaller machine when on the move.

What ports, capacity and drives do I need? As connection speeds have improved and cloud/streaming services have become more popular, there has been an increasing trend to ditch DVD drives to reduce the size of machines. Likewise, many manufacturers have stripped down Hard Disk Drive (HDD) capacity and reducing the number of available ports in favour of producing smaller-form laptops. Spend some time working out the specs you need and choose an appropriately-equipped machine.

How long do I need my battery to last? The whole point of a laptop is portability and the option to work on the move. Frequently this will mean working without electricity, perhaps on the bus or plane where, unfortunately, power connections remain relatively rare. In an effort to reduce cost (and often size), manufacturers sometimes produce machines equipped with lower-capacity batteries. Again, check the specs and choose the model that is right for you.

The take-out

Choosing a new laptop need not be difficult so long as you first work out exactly what you need. If you are in any doubt, check online for reviews or, better yet, go to your local supplier to ask for face-to-face advice and see models up close.