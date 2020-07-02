Nothing beats the feeling of building or buying your dream home and finally settling in it. It is one of the most satisfying achievements one can have. However, it is usually a tough undertaking, and it is not anywhere near cheap. Buying a good home usually requires you to part with a few hundreds of thousands of dollars, which would mean saving up for several years if not a lifetime if you earn an average salary. This is why many people seek home loans.

A mortgage allows you to start living in your dream home as you pay for it, making it easier and more realistic for you as a homeowner. But mortgages vary widely depending on several factors, including your lender, terms and conditions, interest rate, and repayment structure, just to name a few. For the aspiring homeowners out there, here are a few tips on choosing the right mortgage.

Talk to a Mortgage Expert

When on the market for a home loan, a mortgage advisor comes in handy. This is because there are quite a few things to think about, and you can easily get confused if you choose to go it uninformed. Whether your credit is a bit on the low, you’re employed, or in business, getting expert advice can help you choose the best loan for your needs. The professionals will elaborate and explain the options available to you, so you can make an informed decision.

Loan Type, Term, and Interest Rate

For starters, you’ll need to consider how much your ideal house would cost, so you know how much you’re basically looking for in a mortgage. No matter how enticing the offer may look, before signing on the dotted line, it’s important to consider the loan term, as well as the terms associated with it. This means ensuring that the bank or financial institution explains to you clearly on the duration within which you are required to repay the loan and whether it’s static or variable. Apart from this, you’ll also want to compare the interest rates and find out whether the loan is static or variable, and upon comparing, you can choose the lender who is giving the mortgage at the lowest rates and this will surely save you some decent dough every month during the lifetime of the mortgage. What is the penalty in case you fault on your loan? Can you remortgage? These are just but a few of the most fundamental questions you need to dig into before you lay down your signature on the contract.

How Much Can You Borrow?

When seeking a mortgage, one can easily get inundated by the many options presented to them, especially if it’s their first time acquiring a mortgage. Every financial institution has different criteria for deciding the maximum amount they can lend you. You’ll also want to borrow only what you can afford to repay, ensuring that your monthly mortgage repayments will not exceed a minimum of 30% of your take-home salary. Otherwise, you may find yourself owning a new house but not having enough finances to manage and sustain your basic needs, or even end up with nothing to save at the end of the month.

The Deposit

Most first-time homeowners use a mortgage to acquire their homes. Now, one of the basic steps of taking a mortgage is to ensure you have some good savings for the deposit. This is because the bigger the downpayment, the less you will have to borrow, and the lower the mortgage rates for you. A larger deposit can also help you qualify for lower rates depending on the lender you approach.

Penalties

While many people enter into mortgage contracts with so much ambition, a majority of them are hardly enlightened on the demerits of faulting a mortgage. This often ends up leaving them with financial bruises and depression in some cases, and to avoid all this, ensure you choose your mortgage, depending on the project at hand. For instance, a long-term project should go together with a fixed-rate mortgage and vice versa. It will be very crucial to understand that mortgages come with different penalties if you don’t stick to the terms and conditions of the loan. You can’t jump into a river without knowing how deep it is, can you? Therefore, inquire about the different penalties you are likely to incur in case you default. A penalty fee can come in if, for instance, you make your monthly repayments later than the date agreed upon.

Acquiring a home through a mortgage plan is one of the easy ways for young people, especially those with low income, to earn themselves permanent homes. However, mortgage shopping is critical if you want the best experience and peace of mind when it comes to repayment. With the above tips in mind, you can choose the right mortgage for you in no time.