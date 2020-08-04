To make the barbeque grills easier to clean, make sure to follow the simple methods given in this article.

If you use barbeque frequently but do not clean or maintain it properly, even the best barbeque grills produce carbon deposits. These carbon deposits are not just ugly, but they also make the sugary sauces stick to the barbeque.

Moreover, if the grills are not maintained properly, they heat unevenly and do not reach the full operating temperature.

So, to avoid all such issues with your grills, we have come up with some of the best barbeque grill cleaning methods.

Methods to Clean Barbeque Grills

Burn It

One of the best ways to clean the grill is by firing it up, closing it, and let it rise to full temperature. Let the grill heat for about 30-minutes. Now, dip the wire brush in warm soapy water and clean off all the carbon from the grates.

Now, turn off the gas and remove the propane tank. Let the barbeque grill cool completely. If you are using a charcoal grill, make sure to dump the grill into a metal container. Now, scrape off the debris and dust with a putty knife.

Use Vacuum Cleaner

The firebox is ready to be cleaned once the flavourized bars and grill grates are removed.

Now, wash off the firebox with warm soapy water and clean the debris with a putty knife. In case, if there is any leftover debris on the surface of the firebox, try to use a wet or dry vacuum cleaner to collect it.

Once you clean the debris off the firebox, you can rinse it with a garden hose.

Soak the Grills in the Warm Water

Once the grill is cooled, submerge them in warm soapy water for at least 30 minutes. Remove other things like control knobs, grease trays, and any other things from the grill, before submerging it in the soap water.

Removing all these things from the grills will make the cleaning process much easier.

Use a Scrub

After soaking the grates scrub them with the help of a wire brush. If there is a stubborn grease on the grates and panels, then try to use a mixture of baking soda and vinegar and apply it on the traces where food bits are left.

Rinse all the surfaces and clean the cast-iron thoroughly to prevent it from getting rusted.

In case, if you haven’t used the barbeque grill for a while, make sure to scrub the burner tubes across the holes to ensure that the tube is completely cleaned and performs to its optimal level.

Stainless Steel Cleaner

In case if you do not have any heavy debris on the grates, then you can try using a stainless steel cleaner to clean it. If you don’t have the stainless steel cleaner, you can also try to use white vinegar for cleaning the surfaces.

Do not use the stainless steel cleaner on the finished surfaces of the grill, as it can lead to scratches on it.

Once the grill is properly cleaned, you can try to re-assemble all the parts and take extra care while fixing back the burner tubes, as they need to fit into the proper position with cotter pins.

Also, as a final touch, make sure to rub the grill grates with vegetable oil, before operating it again.

Conclusion

These are some of the simple and best ways to clean your barbeque grills. Depending on the condition and type of the barbeque grills you use, you can select the type of cleaning methods mentioned above.