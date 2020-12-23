More and more businesses are leveraging digital channels and software programs to automate their processes. This paves the way for an efficient and seamless business operation. However, if the system of your business is not properly secured, you may also be left vulnerable to cyber attacks. This article delves into the ways on how you can counter online threats to your business before they happen.

Proper Employee Training

One of the primary things that you can do to counter online threats before they happen is to conduct proper employee training. In this case, you may need to train them on risk and compliance, service management, advanced cyber threat detection, as well as other secure services, including digital experience management. When your employees are equipped with the proper knowledge about cybersecurity principles, then they will be more vigilant when it comes to the use of your business data and how they will be able to protect it.

Apart from proper training, you also need to keep your employees motivated because this will discourage them from leaking out any crucial or proprietary information that is essential for your business. You may also need to ensure a strong sign-off policy, which means that as soon as they cut ties with your company, they should return laptops and other gadgets provided by your business. In this way, the data that these devices contain will remain confidential.

Install Antivirus Software

To properly protect your business information against prying eyes, make sure to install antivirus software in all the devices that you use in your business. Apart from an initial installation, it is also a good idea to have these updated as necessary. When you have ample and updated antivirus software in place, hackers will have a hard time messing with your business data.

Aside from antivirus software, though, practice the habit of encrypting sensitive data that needs to be transmitted from one source to another. In this way, only the intended recipient will be able to decipher the message and access the data. This will ensure that your business data is safe and protected from intruders.

Use a Firewall

From time to time, you may need to utilize the internet to keep your business operations going. To protect your data even if you are connected to the internet, make sure to use a firewall because this will be able to monitor your network traffic. A firewall is also effective in mitigating virus and malware attacks and inhibiting spyware. Thus, a firewall will be able to promote the privacy of your business data processed and transmitted accordingly, even if done through the internet.

For safe and secure browsing, you can also secure your Wi-Fi networks. In this case, there is the option for you to leverage a virtual private network (VPN) to ensure that you are free from the prying eyes of hackers each time you access sensitive information in your business. The safe and proper use of the internet when it comes to your business needs should be included in the training that you provide your employees.

Leverage Strong Passwords

To prevent online threats from disrupting your business operations, make sure that you leverage strong passwords as well. In this case, come up with passwords with a relatively sufficient number of characters instead of being too short. It should also be a combination of alphanumeric characters and symbols to make it harder to decrypt. You should also implement a policy that requires your employees to update their passwords regularly because this will serve as an additional security measure that will prevent online threats before they happen.

Create Backup

Finally, make it a habit to create a backup of your business data, regardless of whether you decide to store them in a cloud or a physical server. In this way, you will be able to have the data that you need should your business be faced with cybercrime challenges. While this may not entirely prevent an online threat from happening, this will likely reduce its impact on your business in case it pushes through.

You should leverage digital channels and software solutions to make your business processes more efficient and seamless. However, in doing so, you also need to ensure the security and safety of your data from those with malicious intentions. Keep in mind that these online threats can cause a significant disruption in your business if not prevented effectively. Just keep the tips listed above in mind, and for sure, you will be able to counter any cyberattacks even before they happen.